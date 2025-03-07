NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Eve Essentials, a new brand committed to sustainable menstrual hygiene, is making its debut with an innovative range of period panties. The brand has partnered with SASMIRA, a leading technical textiles agency, to introduce this eco-friendly and skin-friendly alternative to traditional menstrual products. SASMIRA operates under "The Synthetic and Art Silk Mills' Research Association," a leading institution in India for technical textiles, reinforcing the credibility and innovation behind this collaboration.

At the heart of Eve Essentials is Aadhya, a 17-year-old visionary committed to making menstrual care sustainable and stigma-free. "My goal was never just to create a product, but to rethink the way we approach periods entirely. We're committed to providing a solution that is safe, reusable, and made with dignity--because better menstrual care isn't a luxury, it's a necessity."

A Game-Changing Solution for Sustainable Menstruation

Sanitary pads rank among the top five manmade pollutants globally, with India generating an estimated 12 billion disposable pads annually--most of which take up to 800 years to decompose. Each discarded pad contains the plastic equivalent of four plastic bags, significantly worsening pollution levels. In contrast, Eve Essentials' period panties are designed for longevity and sustainability:

* Durable & Eco-Friendly: Each pair lasts for over two years with proper care and is 90% compostable, drastically reducing menstrual waste.

* Safe & Comfortable: Made from breathable cotton, they are free from harmful toxins found in conventional pads and tampons.

* Versatile & Reliable: Ideal for:

* Women with irregular cycles who need absorbent yet comfortable protection.* Working women and travelers looking for a convenient, reusable option.* Girls experiencing their first period, ensuring comfort and confidence.

Accessibility & Economic Benefits

Eve Essentials' period panties provide a long-term economic advantage over disposable products. While the recurring cost of purchasing sanitary pads and tampons adds up, reusable alternatives present a more cost-effective and sustainable solution. As part of its Women's Month launch campaign in March, the brand is offering a special introductory price, making sustainability an affordable choice. The product will be available for purchase on Amazon, ensuring easy accessibility to women across India.

Eve Essentials is a forward-thinking menstrual hygiene brand committed to providing sustainable, comfortable, and eco-friendly solutions. With a mission to reduce menstrual waste while prioritizing women's health, the brand collaborates with leading institutions in textile technology to revolutionize period care in India.

