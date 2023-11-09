ATK

New Delhi [India], November 9: Everest, India's No.1 spice brand, achieved a significant international milestone with its latest ad campaign, featuring iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, gracing Times Square's largest screen. This dazzling event during Diwali captivated the attention of thousands of both Indian and non-Indian onlookers in Manhattan,New York marking the first-ever advertising appearance by an Indian spice brand in Times Square.

Renowned for its commitment to purity, flavour, and authenticity, Everest is on a global expansion journey to bring the diverse and rich flavours of India to kitchens worldwide. In a captivating fusion of culture, cuisine, and Bollywood charisma, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, two of India's most celebrated actors, collaborated with the brand, further enhancing its appeal.

Everest's journey from being India's leading spice brand to achieving global recognition is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering the highest quality spices and flavours. With a presence in over 70 countries, Everest has earned the trust of consumers worldwide, appealing not only to the Indian diaspora but also to individuals from diverse backgrounds who seek the authentic taste of Indian cuisine.

