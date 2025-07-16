VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16: Everrenew Energy Private Limited, a leading one-stop project management company for Wind, Solar, and Hybrid Projects, including Asset Management services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Tandon as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Venkatesh R, who has decided to move on in his career.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

With over 30 years of experience in EPC, infrastructure, and international business, Mr. Pankaj has held senior leadership positions at renowned organizations such as Jakson Group, KEC International, and Transrail Lighting. His vast global exposure spans South Asia, Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia, where he has successfully scaled operations, driven profitability, and built strategic partnerships.

He is actively involved in industry policy forums, including the SAARC Chamber, BIMSTEC, IEEMA, CII, and FICCI, and has served as Chairman of the T&D (Projects Division) at IEEMA.

Also Read | Meta Superintelligence Labs: CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans for Multi-GW AI Data Centre, 'Prometheus' To Launch by 2026, 'Hyperion' To Scale Up to 5GW.

Mr. Pankaj Tandon is a qualified Cost Accountant (ICMA), holds a PGDBM from MDI Gurgaon, and has completed the Global Leadership Program at ISB Hyderabad.

Under his leadership, Everrenew Energy is poised to accelerate its efforts in delivering turnkey renewable energy solutions, with a strong focus on innovation, execution excellence, and long-term value creation.

About Everrenew Energy Private Limited:

Everrenew is one of India's fastest-growing renewable energy companies, offering end-to-end project management solutions for wind, solar, and hybrid energy projects, along with comprehensive asset management services. Its offerings span a wide range of capabilities -- from wind and solar resource assessment, site identification, permits and approvals, land acquisition and development, to civil works, procurement and logistics, commissioning, and long-term asset management.

Driven by a commitment to deliver renewable energy solutions that are reliable, affordable, and efficient, Everrenew helps organizations transition toward a more sustainable future. Safety is deeply embedded in its culture, with the highest priority placed on the well-being of employees and contractors.

To date, Everrenew has successfully commissioned over 1,600 MW of wind, solar, and hybrid projects across India, with more than 1,000 MW currently under execution.

Press Contact Everrenew Energy

Hari PK

Corporate Communication, Everrenew Energy Pvt Ltd.

Mobile: +91 8939627465

Email: corporate.communication@everrenew.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)