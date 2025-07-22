New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A research report of State Bank of India (SBI) reflects on the growing involvement of women in India's formal economic activities.

The Report suggests that the number of female taxpayers is on rise in the country, as of now one fifth of the GST registered taxpayers in the country have at least one female taxpayer and 14 per cent of the registered tax payers have all female members.

It has highlighted encouraging trends in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) ecosystem, particularly reflecting the rising role of women in business, growth in taxpayer base, and increased revenue collections since the introduction of the indirect tax regime.

These figures highlight the growing involvement of women in formal economic activities.

Alongside this, women now account for 15 per cent of the overall income taxpayers and hold 40 per cent of total bank deposits, showing significant progress in women empowerment.

The report also emphasized that a large number of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) and Private Limited Companies are being formed with female participation, underlining the increasing formalization and entry of women into the corporate framework.

The total number of active GST taxpayers has also witnessed a sharp increase. As of 31st May 2025, there are over 1.52 crore active GST registrations in the country.

Out of this, 1,33,23,171 are normal taxpayers, 14,81,562 are composition taxpayers, 20,578 are input service distributors, 22,835 are tax collectors at source, 3,74,229 are tax deductors at source, and 3,808 fall under the "others" category. The total number of registered taxpayers now stands at 1,52,23,716.

The report further noted that GST collections have doubled in just five years, with the average monthly gross GST collections now crossing the RS 2 lakh crore mark. This robust growth in revenue has strengthened India's fiscal position and made the indirect taxation system more efficient and transparent.

In terms of geographical contribution, the top five states contribute around 41 per cent of the gross GST revenue. Additionally, six states have surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in GST collections.

These states also have an Integrated GST (IGST) share of more than 30 per cent in their total domestic collection, highlighting the role of larger states in supporting GST revenue collection across the country.

The report also presented an analysis on whether the GST structure has contributed to inflation convergence across Indian states. Using a year-wise cross-sectional quantile regression analysis from FY21 to FY25, it found that convergence patterns have strengthened over time.

By FY25, inflation convergence was observed across all quantiles, indicating that GST has had a broad-based equalizing impact on price levels across states, regardless of their initial deviation from the national average. (ANI)

