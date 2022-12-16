New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): As we see today, heart attacks amongst young people aged 30 or even less are dying in numbers due to heart attacks. We probed to find the cause. Heavy usage of Medicines, unhealthy diet, bad habits and fake/bad quality supplements are amongst the top reasons of such death. The Supplements industry faces many such challenges on a regular basis due to trust issues with customers about the quality of products. Most regular users of supplements are concerned about the supplements that they put in their body and their long term health effects.

Most protein powders that use low quality ingredients harm the kidney, liver and heart in the long run. Many health issues arise due to long term use of such harmful substances. Some Indian brands are on the rise to change the perception of the Indian masses by providing high quality products at competitive prices. Brands like MuscleBlaze, StrongNation, UltimateNutrition and many more. With easy access to Amazon, Flipkart and other marketplaces people tend to research less before making an impulsive purchase.

The cost of providing a high quality product is always high. While there are many brands in the same segment, these Indian brands amongst some more surpass the quality of most of the International brands available in the market with their unique scientifically backed formulations. Thousands of Supplement stores, dealers, gyms and famous bollywood, Tv actors and other athletes have already shown appreciation for these brands. They have changed the dynamics and mindset of Indians, people are now starting to realize that India can produce a better quality brand that competes with International brands as well as provide their monthly supplement needs at competitive prices.

During a time when India is facing the fake supplement crisis where fake products of most international brands are everywhere in the markets, some Indian brands are changing the market dynamics. As people try out these new brands and see the results they are moving swiftly and adapting to StrongNation, MuscleBlaze and other such brands.

Similarly a company that goes by the name True Pharm Labs has started a movement on social media "Against Fake Products" where they are educating people how to spot fake products through scientific analysis. This gives it a heads up for supporting people combatting their nightmare of consuming fake products for years and damaging their bodies.

Some influencers suggest that if products of these brands were to be sold with an American brand name, these could have been traded at twice the current price. The prices might rise soon because the response these emerging brands have received from its customers is overwhelming.

