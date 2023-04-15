New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested three fraudsters, including a former employee of Paisabazaar for duping an ICICI Bank's customer.

According to Delhi Police, complainant Harish alleged that he got a call on February 21, from a person claiming to be from ICICI Bank who asked him to help activate his ICICI Bank credit card. During the call, Harish was asked for the OTP and after some time he received a message of a transaction of Rs 1,45,000 on his mobile. Harish is a resident of Kali Bari, Mandir Marg, New Delhi.

A case was registered and a team was constituted to solve the case, police said.

During the course of the investigation, the team worked on the technical aspects of the case and money trail. The team zeroed in on one suspect -- Vivek Bind. However, his address couldn't be ascertained and the team worked on the ground and gathered information from sources about the suspect, police said.

According to the police, a raid was conducted in Patel Nagar area of Delhi on April 13 and the team apprehended 23-year-old Vivek Bind, a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused disclosed that he is a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) graduate and was working in Paisabazaar, an online marketplace for financial products.

While in Paisabazaar, he used to obtain data on different bank customers who applied for credit cards or who had got credit cards recently. Then, he along with his two associates/roommates, namely Vishal and Jackey, used to call these customers unofficially on the pretext of helping them to activate their cards, police said.

Accordingly, they would ask for the complete login credentials from the customers and after logging into the account, would get the money transferred to their bank accounts using CRED App. The accused's accomplices -- Vishal and Jacky Yadav -- were also arrested from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty-two-year-old Vishal is a resident of Baliya in Uttar Pradesh and was working with ICICI Bank's home loan department. He used to transfer money from phished credit card to his bank account, using the CRED app on his mobile.

While Jacky (19) is a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh and is currently unemployed. He used to log in to the credit card account on his laptop to transfer money from it, police said. (ANI)

