Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP launched the Paari School of Business at an illustrious event held on Friday, February 17, 2023. The new-age B-School that dwells with the motto, Excellence through Learning, has been launched by the Chief Guest, Maheshwer Peri, Founder & Chairman of CAREERS 360, in the august presence of the Guest of Honour, Bala Iyer, Manager Director, Head-Audit, Barclays India; Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP; and Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP. Members of the Governing Body of SRM University-AP; Dr Nicholas Dirks, Emeritus Chancellor, the University of California, Berkeley, US; and Dr Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research, University of California, Davis, US, graced the occasion with their distinguished presence.

"Just like Paari, the philanthropist king who offered his chariot for the jasmine creeper to climb up, SRM University-AP would like to give anything it takes for the education of students around the world," said Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM AP, while expressing why Paari was the chosen name for the B-School expounding beyond its relation to the founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar. The event started with the dignitaries lighting the lamp. Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Dean-Paari School of Business, elaborated on the school's motto. Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP, delivered the welcome address. The event also hosted the launching of one new Directorate and two new Centres of Excellence proposed by the Paari School of Business.

Dr Nicholas Dirks, the Governing body member of SRM AP, launched the Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS), a brand-new initiative of the school. DEEPS aspires to conduct customised management and executive development programmes for working professionals in the industry. It also intends to map internal competencies and industry requirements and facilitate programmes for mutual benefit.

The Centre for Consumer Research in India, another promising initiative of the school, has been launched by the Governing body member of SRM AP, Dr Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research, University of California, Davis, US. The centre will facilitate India-centric consumer research to disseminate knowledge on consumers in the country. Short-term courses on Consumer Behaviour in India for interested participants, consulting projects on Consumer Behaviour for interested companies and policy initiatives for concerned stakeholders are the main objectives of the centre.

Atul Tripathi, Ex consultant, Big Data & AI, NSCS-PMO, launched the Centre for AI&UNSDG. The centre aims to be one of the unique organisations in India promoting UN Sustainable Development Goals among various stakeholders, fostering research revolving around AI and UN SDGs and disseminating the knowledge derived. The dignitaries were honoured with mementoes and awards at the end of the ceremony. Dr R Premkumar, Registrar of SRM AP, delivered the vote of thanks.

