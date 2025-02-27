PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: In a spectacular display of innovation, leadership, and artistic brilliance, Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. hosted the much-anticipated Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Mahipalpur. The event, a confluence of industry stalwarts, influencers, and esteemed dignitaries, served as a beacon of inspiration and a platform for recognizing trailblazers across diverse fields.

A Grand Inauguration

The day commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp--a symbolic gesture denoting the ushering in of knowledge and prosperity. Mr. Arun Gee, Founder of Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd., delivered an inspiring welcome address. "Our mission is to create a platform where talent, innovation, and leadership are acknowledged and celebrated. The Excellency Iconic Awards are designed to inspire greatness and empower young entrepreneurs to champion initiatives like Startup India," he remarked, setting a visionary tone for the day.

Stellar Line-Up of Influencers and Performances

The awards ceremony showcased a stellar array of influencers and thought leaders, each celebrated for their impactful contributions:

* Dr. Ankit Batra - Renowned numerologist celebrated for his unique insights.

* Sanchit Batra - The celebrity mentalist whose mind-bending performance combined mesmerizing illusions with an artful mastery of mind-reading, leaving the audience utterly spellbound.

* Social Media Influencers - Sonia Sharma, Shrishti Venu, and Heer Kamboj, whose digital narratives continue to shape contemporary culture.

Sanchit Batra's act emerged as the highlight of the evening. His performance, marked by an extraordinary blend of illusion and mentalism, not only captivated but also deeply resonated with the audience. "Performing at the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 was an Honour. The electrifying energy and genuine appreciation from everyone present transformed the experience into an unforgettable celebration of art and talent," he shared.

Empowering Conversations with Traditional Performance: The event further enriched the discourse with a compelling panel discussion on Women Empowerment and ADHD. This session brought together leading voices to explore pathways for breaking barriers and amplifying awareness on these vital issues by Ishmeet Kaur.

A vibrant cultural segment celebrated India's artistic heritage through a dynamic dance performance by Tansen Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Kalkaji

Moments of Recognition: Bollywood icon Isha Koppikar took center stage to present awards to pioneering startups, celebrating their innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive. Her remarks resonated with gratitude and hope as she said, "It is an Honour to be part of an event that not only recognizes talent but also nurtures the spirit of innovation and dedication. Today, we celebrate the joy of life and the relentless pursuit of excellence."

The presence of Chief Guest SWAMI PREM PARIVARTAN Ji further elevated the evening as he recognized Isha Koppikar for her contributions. Subsequent press conferences with both Isha and actor Dino Morea reflected their admiration for the event's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and resilience.

A Vision for the Future: Ashu Saini, Director of Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd., encapsulated the evening's sentiment, stating, "Our goal is to provide a platform where startups and industry leaders can gain recognition and connect with like-minded professionals. Each year, we strive to elevate the impact of our event, fuelling the growth of India's startup ecosystem and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs."

As the curtains fell on this prestigious celebration, the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 not only acknowledged past achievements but also set the stage for a future replete with innovation and excellence. The resounding success of the event underscores Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd.'s commitment to Honouring those who shape a better tomorrow.

For more information on this landmark event and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.excellency-awards.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)