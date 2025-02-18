PNN

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], February 18: Excellent NEET Academy proudly hosted a felicitation ceremony to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students who have secured medical seats this year. The event was a grand success, recognizing the relentless efforts, dedication, and perseverance of our future doctors.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our expert faculty, dedicated teachers, and supportive parents, whose guidance has been instrumental in shaping this success. Their unwavering support has helped our students turn their medical dreams into reality.

Among the many achievers, one of our top performers scored an impressive 695/720 in NEET 2024, setting a new benchmark of excellence.

Event Details

Date: 09-02-2025

Venue: Sannidhi Kalakshetra, JSS Campus, Vidyagiri, Dharwad

A Legacy of Success - 215+ Medical Selections in 3 Years

With a consistent track record of producing top medical aspirants, Excellent NEET Academy has established itself as the leading NEET coaching institute in Dharwad.

* Total Students Trained: 350

* MBBS Selections: 81

* BDS Selections: 15

* BAMS/BHMS Selections: 120

Shaping the Future of Medicine

At Excellent NEET Academy, we believe in nurturing talent, building confidence, and delivering results. We congratulate all our students for their exceptional achievements and wish them great success in their medical careers.

For Admissions & Enquiries:

Website: Excellentneetacademy

Contact: +91 80885 73878 (WhatsApp available)

Instagram: @excellentneetdharwad

