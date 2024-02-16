ATK

New Delhi [India], February 16: In India, many older people find it hard to visit doctors. Hospitals can be far away. Appointments are time-consuming. For illnesses like diabetes or heart disease, regular check-ups are needed. Health insurance is there to help. But what if it was also easy to see doctors virtually from home?

Also Read | Holi 2024 Easy Recipes: From Gujiya to Fruit Salad, 5 Mouth-Watering Food Items To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Technology now allows video doctor visits by phone, tablet or computer. This is called telemedicine. It makes getting care more simple for seniors. Health insurance companies are adding this benefit more and more.

This article explains how telemedicine is expanding in senior health plans. Virtual care means increased comfort, saving time and money. It helps use insurance better to improve health. Easy access gets help early before big problems. We look at current adoption by insurers and what may happen more in future. The goal is to better care for India's elderly.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of AIIMS, Gurugram Metro Rail in Haryana's Rewari (Watch Video).

The Need for Expanded Insurance Coverage

With increasing costs and ageing populations, health insurance policy is critical. Senior citizens especially require robust coverage. Chronic conditions necessitate regular doctor consultations, diagnostics, and treatment. However, frequent hospital visits may be challenging for the elderly. This underscores the need for insurance plans prioritising accessibility and convenience.

Telemedicine - Bridging Gaps in Care Delivery

Using video, audio, and data transfer, patients can access medical expertise from anywhere. Telemedicine provides:

* Enhanced accessibility: Eliminates geographical barriers for patients in remote areas or with limited mobility.

* Convenience and time savings: Removes the need to travel and wait at hospitals/clinics for minor issues.

* Cost-effectiveness: Lowers expenses by reducing hospital visits and enabling early intervention.

* Continuity of care: Allows patients to consult their usual doctor remotely. Crucial for long-term treatment plans.

These characteristics make integrating telemedicine into senior citizen health insurance plans impactful. It can connect vulnerable, elderly populations to care while avoiding stressful travel. Regular virtual check-ins also support preventative care and chronic condition management.

Offering Coordinated Senior Care Services

Insurers can also offer packaged care services to make things easier for seniors. This means partnering with:

* Assisted living centres

* Diagnostic test providers

* Online pharmacies

* Hospitals

This allows for smooth transitions between online and in-person care.

Other services can include:

* Home healthcare after medical procedures

* Pickup for test samples

* Delivery of medicines

Bundling services together simplifies the process for seniors. It also allows better preventative care with regular check-ups.

The goal is to reduce the burden on elderly patients by coordinating healthcare through insurance. Adding extra services and partnerships makes for supportive, end-to-end care.

Key Considerations for Insurers Adopting Telemedicine

However, effective adoption depends on addressing:

* Privacy/Security: Protecting personal/medical data shared during virtual consults is paramount. Insurance providers must ensure telemedicine platforms have strong cybersecurity and encrypt patient information as per regulations.

* Quality Care: While useful in many cases, telemedicine has limitations in diagnosing or treating complex health issues remotely. Insurers must balance access with responsible use to ensure quality.

* Technological Barriers: Patients need smartphones, internet connectivity, and technological proficiency. Insurers should account for digital literacy gaps among older people and provide training if needed.

* Reimbursement Models: Clear reimbursement guidelines and partnerships with trusted telemedicine networks are key for insurer adoption. Regional regulations must also be considered.

* Utilisation Incentives: Insurers can drive telemedicine usage by offering lower out-of-pocket costs for virtual vs. in-person consultations. However, the overuse of remote care to cut costs must be cautioned against.

Accelerated Adoption of Telemedicine in Senior Citizen Health Plans

Recognising the benefits of expanded access, reduced hospital visits, and regular monitoring, India's health insurance industry is accelerating telemedicine integration, especially for elderly policyholders:

Mainstream Offering

Rather than a supplement, telemedicine is now covered as a core product benefit. Leading insurance providers like Star Health, HDFC Ergo, and Care Health Insurance offer policyholders access to virtual doctor consults.

Insurer-Provider Partnerships

Tie-ups with telemedicine apps enable insured customers to connect with verified doctors through digital platforms. This expands care options while maintaining service quality.

Chronic Care Management

Virtual chronic care programs allow regular specialist consultations and monitoring of vitals/health data for conditions like diabetes or heart disease. This is a boon for elderly patients, enabling care from home.

Post-Hospitalisation Support

Follow-ups through telemedicine provide medical advice and detect complications post-discharge. This potentially reduces hospital readmissions.

Preventive Care

Annual tele-checkups and e-counselling for elderly policyholders support preventative interventions, proactive disease management, and emotional well-being.

The Future - AI, Wearables, and Telemedicine-First Plans

In time, technology could make telemedicine even more smart and personalised. AI-enabled automated chatbots, remote monitoring through wearable devices, and telemedicine-focused insurance plans could emerge. Telemedicine-first plans may also arise, offering specialised elderly care packages prioritising regular virtual check-ins for a premium fee.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)