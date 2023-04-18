Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): As the official health partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Manipal Hospitals gave a group of expectant mothers an unforgettable match-day experience during the RCB vs DC game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 15th April, Saturday 2023.

The hospital aimed to provide pregnant ladies with a memorable evening as they were going through a special phase of their lives through various bodily changes - all of which make them away from gatherings such as a match-day experience in a stadium. During this time, the health of the mother and the baby becomes a priority that cannot be compromised. But unsure of how to manage their health during the game, family members stay reluctant in taking them to such events.

Manipal Hospitals reached out to 20 expectant mothers along with their spouses, while ensuring their safety and well-being with proper care and on-ground medical assistance. All the women were given a wristband and caps for easy identification, and examined and cleared by their respective physicians before leaving for the match.

Our expectant mothers from different clusters in Old Airport Road, Varthur, Sarjapur, and Whitefield started from their respective units between 1:30 pm to 2.30pm, considering the traffic, and assembled at the stadium by 3:00 pm. Upon arrival, they were assigned seats in P1 Annexe stands where the visibility was closest to the ground. A medical team was on standby ready for immediate response. Five volunteers were assigned to look after the expectant mothers throughout the match.

Despite arrangements for the comfort and safety of pregnant women during the match, they didn't need any of it and remained captivated by enjoying and cheering for their favourite players. Drummer Nikhil - RCB's special performer came to cheer up expectant mothers and created a special moment for them along with Sugumar - the cheerleader for RCB who volunteered to join the squad.

The initiative was well-received by the attendees, who appreciated the hospital's efforts to create a unique experience for them during these challenging times.

An expectant mother expressed her gratitude towards Manipal Hospitals for sponsoring the IPL match and giving them the opportunity to experience a match day together with fellow expectant mothers. She also highlighted that the facilities were top-notch, and that they were provided with all the necessary care and attention throughout the event. For them, it was a truly memorable experience that they will cherish for a long time.

One of the husbands stated that it was a nice gesture from Manipal to arrange a match-day experience for expectant mothers. He further commented, they had a great time cheering for thei favorite team, especially witnessing Virat Kohli scoring a half-century.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Health Enterprises, stated, "Adhering to all BCCI guidelines, we decided to come up with this novel initiative. We wanted to provide expectant mothers with an unforgettable experience while ensuring that their health and safety were not compromised. We are happy to have been able to organize this event successfully, and we hope to continue such initiatives in the future."

