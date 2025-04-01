VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 1: Jain Housing, a trusted leader in South India's real estate sector, is excited to announce the launch of Jains Anushree, a luxurious residential project strategically located in the vibrant locality of Navalur, Chennai. Setting new standards in premium living, Jains Anushree offers an unparalleled mix of modern design, premium amenities, and seamless connectivity, making it the perfect choice for homebuyers and investors looking for a top-tier property in Chennai.

Jains Anushree is an exclusive high-rise residential development, comprising 244 meticulously designed 2 & 3 BHK apartments spread across a sprawling B + S + 19 floors structure. With apartment sizes ranging from 874 sq. ft. to 1336 sq. ft., this luxurious development is tailor-made for families seeking spacious, comfortable, and well-equipped homes.

"With Jains Anushree, our aim is to offer residents the perfect blend of urban sophistication and serene living. This project reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Mr.Venkatesh, GM - Sales, Jain Housing.

Nestled in the rapidly growing Navalur area, Jains Anushree boasts outstanding connectivity to key destinations across Chennai. Residents will benefit from easy access to prominent business hubs such as Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), ECR, and GST Road. The project is also surrounded by leading educational institutions, top-notch healthcare facilities, and popular leisure destinations.

Jains Anushree offers an unbeatable location with seamless access to key landmarks and essential services. It's just a 5-minute drive from Marina Mall and Vivira Mall, making shopping and entertainment easily accessible. The development is also well-connected to the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park, only 10 minutes away, ensuring a short commute for professionals. Additionally, top schools and colleges like PSBB, Hindustan International, and Gateway International are in close proximity, providing excellent educational options for families. For healthcare, residents can benefit from nearby multi-specialty hospitals including Apollo, Chettinad Health City, and Global Hospitals.

The project is designed to offer an elevated lifestyle with over 80 world-class amenities aimed at enhancing every aspect of residents' lives. Wellness and fitness enthusiasts will enjoy the state-of-the-art gym, jogging tracks, yoga decks, and spa. For leisure and entertainment, the clubhouse, amphitheater, and mini-theatre provide spaces for socializing and relaxation. Sports lovers can take advantage of the tennis court, cricket net, and indoor games, while nature lovers can explore the organic garden and pet park, both part of the project's commitment to sustainability with an eco-friendly water management system.

Designed with modern aesthetics and sustainable features in mind, Jains Anushree offers a perfect combination of style and eco-consciousness. The high-rise structure is energy-efficient, significantly reducing the carbon footprint while providing an elegant and luxurious living environment. Each home is Vastu-compliant, ensuring optimal ventilation and an abundance of natural light.

With the ever-growing demand for premium residential properties along the OMR corridor, Jains Anushree offers excellent investment potential. Its proximity to major IT hubs and commercial centers ensures strong appreciation in property value and impressive rental returns. The project's attractive pre-launch offers and flexible payment options make it an appealing choice for both homebuyers and investors.

The highly anticipated launch event for Jains Anushree took place on March 27th, 2025, offering potential buyers an exclusive opportunity to experience the project firsthand. Attendees will also benefit from special early-bird discounts and launch promotions.

For further details and to book your dream home, visit https://jainhousing.com/ or call us at 044-49494472

