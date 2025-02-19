PRNewswire

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19: Exterro, Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions for e-discovery, digital forensics, and data privacy, security, and governance professionals, today announced its latest industry-shaping innovation - Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery. This patent-pending addition to the Exterro software platform breaks the barriers faced by internal investigation experts by powering secure, non-intrusive data preview and collection of remote mobile device data for critical digital forensic and e-discovery workflows.

* Unveils Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery Solution to Enable Legal, E-Discovery and Forensic Teams to Remotely Collect and Review Mobile Phone Data Without an Agent

Historically, most remote data collection solutions were more complex than the problem - requiring organizations to physically gather or travel to retrieve remote devices, attach physical cables or collection kits at the time of collection, and then re-ship devices back to the users. With Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery, Legal, IT, and forensic investigation teams can initiate remote collections with a few simple clicks in the Exterro Data Risk Management platform.

Once the collection is complete, digital forensic investigators and e-discovery teams can review the remotely collected mobile data alongside other relevant information collected from other data sources in Exterro's FTK Suite or its E-Discovery Data Management (EDDM) module, Exterro's purpose-built legal document review solution. Exterro's platform capabilities provide users with the ability to view all the evidence in an investigation in one place, saving time and getting to the facts faster by eliminating the need for data transfers or multiple review solutions.

"Mobile data discovery has become one of the most important and challenging aspects of data collection," says Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "Exterro's mobile data discovery software hopes to solve this challenge with its all-in-one solution for e-discovery and forensic investigations. Unlike traditional tools that require extensive technical expertise, Exterro's intuitive platform makes mobile data collection accessible to legal and compliance teams, enabling them to efficiently review mobile data alongside other evidence for faster, more effective case resolution."

How It Works

Remote Mobile Discovery enables seamless wireless data collection from mobile devices without installing software on the device. Leveraging existing enterprise infrastructure in the Exterro FTK Suite and EDDM, investigators and legal professionals can securely collect data over Wi-Fi or a network connection or wired connection, enabling incremental, connection-free backups without disrupting users. With a streamlined process and enterprise-grade security, this solution simplifies mobile investigations, making remote collections faster, more efficient, and scalable. Collections may be targeted to specific applications or capture the full device. Exterro currently supports collection from dozens of the most used chat applications, including Discord, Google Duo/Meet, Instagram, IOS Messages, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, Uber, and WhatsApp-and additional apps are being added daily.

Top Benefits of Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery

"Our mission has always been to protect our customers from data risk and the impact it can have on an organization's reputation, the requirements of litigation and privacy and compliance," said Bobby Balachandran, founder and CEO of Exterro. "With the exponential growth of data residing on remote mobile devices, the ability to identify it, collect it and analyze it in an efficient way has been a significant limitation for e-discovery and forensics professionals around the world. Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery solves this problem with the ultimate solution for seamless and comprehensive mobile data investigations."

* No Agent Installation

Eliminates the need for installing potentially intrusive agents on mobile devices.

* Seamless Operation

Enables continuous and remote data collection over Wi-Fi or wired connections with minimal user intervention.

* Saves Money

Eliminate device shipping costs, IT personnel travel expenses, and custodian downtime by collecting remotely.

* Reduces IT Overhead

Allows Exterro digital forensics and e-discovery solutions to communicate with and collect data from all data sources--computers, mobile devices, and cloud data sources--in a single solution.

* Targeted Data Preview and Collection

Conduct complete remote mobile device collections or preview and target selective collections with industry-leading data source filtering.

* Compatible with Enterprise IT

Available on-premises or as a cloud-based SaaS solution to integrate seamlessly with enterprise IT infrastructure and workflows.

Pricing and Availability

Exterro Remote Mobile Collection will be generally available at the end of March. Pricing is based on the number of mobile devices and the amount of data undermanagement required.

Exterro will be demonstrating Exterro Remote Mobile Discovery at LegalWeek 2025 in New York, Booth 2100.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622187/EXTERRO_RMD_Announcement.jpg

