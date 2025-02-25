Exterro, Inc. has been awarded the 'Best GRC Platform' for its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions at the FutureCrime Summit 2025.

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 25: Exterro, Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions for e-discovery, digital forensics, and data privacy, security, and governance professionals, has been awarded the 'Best GRC Platform' for its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions at the FutureCrime Summit 2025. Award Win Validates the Benefits of Approaching Data Risks and Compliance Challenges Holistically.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Experts From GSI, NGRI Roped In To Assess Situation as Rescue Operation Enters 3rd Day (Watch Video).

This prestigious award recognizes Exterro's pioneering work in helping organizations streamline compliance, mitigate risk, and enhance governance by integrating privacy, legal, forensic, and regulatory processes into a single platform. It also highlights Exterro's role in addressing the evolving threats posed by criminals in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy.

At the FutureCrime Summit 2025, Exterro showcased how organizations can leverage its Data Risk Management platform to stay ahead of regulatory compliance requirements, cyber risks, and forensic investigations. From addressing regulatory compliance to tackling cybersecurity threats and enterprise investigations, Exterro's participation underscored its commitment to advancing the industry through innovation and collaboration.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Exterro's Long-Term Commitment to India

"Winning this award is not just a recognition of Exterro's innovation--it's a reminder of the responsibility we carry in today's high-stakes digital world. Organizations don't just need compliance solutions; they need intelligence, foresight, and the ability to act before risks become crises. India is at the epicenter of this transformation, and we are here for the long haul--investing, innovating, and collaborating to ensure businesses and law enforcement have the most advanced tools to fight cyber threats and navigate regulatory complexities with confidence. Our new R&D center in Chennai is just the beginning--we're building the future of digital trust, right here," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO & Founder, Exterro.

With India emerging as a global hub for cybersecurity, digital forensics, and regulatory innovation, Exterro is deepening its commitment by expanding investments, strengthening partnerships, and driving AI-powered innovation. Recognizing the growing need for advanced compliance and risk management solutions, Exterro is making India a strategic center for its global vision.

As part of this commitment, Exterro has doubled its investment in R&D with the launch of one of India's most advanced AI-powered Digital Forensics Labs at its state-of-the-art R&D center in Chennai, equipping law enforcement and enterprises with next-generation tools to combat cyber threats with forensic precision. By integrating AI-driven automation, Exterro ensures that organizations can proactively address emerging risks and regulatory complexities with confidence.

Beyond technology, Exterro is building a strong ecosystem of collaboration, working closely with Indian law enforcement, enterprises, and regulatory bodies. The company is not just providing cutting-edge solutions but also investing in skills development, offering advanced training and capacity-building programs for forensic investigators, compliance leaders, and cybersecurity professionals to stay ahead of evolving threats.

With AI-driven automation at its core, Exterro is simplifying compliance and risk mitigation for organizations of all sizes, helping businesses navigate regulatory complexities with confidence. As India plays a pivotal role in shaping the global digital economy, Exterro is committed to enabling a secure, resilient, and future-ready digital ecosystem for the region.

Bringing Trust to a World Where Digital Risk Grows Every Day

Exterro's Data Risk Management solutions help organizations navigate the increasing complexities of privacy, legal operations, cybersecurity, and compliance. Powered by automation, AI, and workflow optimization, these solutions enable proactive risk management and regulatory adherence.

Trusted by corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide, Exterro streamlines compliance, minimizes risks, and ensures alignment with DPDPA, PDPL, GDPR, and other global regulations. Its AI-driven insights optimize data discovery, retention, and governance, ensuring businesses stay compliant, secure, and future-ready in an evolving digital landscape.

About FutureCrime Summit 2025

Organized by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), the FutureCrime Summit is a leading platform for discussions on cybersecurity, digital forensics, and risk management.

The 2025 edition, held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, brought together global cybersecurity leaders, law enforcement, compliance experts, and technology innovators to address emerging threats, regulatory challenges, and advancements in cybercrime investigation.

The event also featured India's largest Digital Forensics Hackathon, highlighting the rising demand for advanced forensic capabilities--an area where Exterro continues to lead with cutting-edge solutions.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626089/Future_Crime_summit_Exterro_Inc.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)