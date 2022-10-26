Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): The past decade has shown us through the growth and expansion of innumerable technology companies across major Indian cities. However, very few of them have taken strides in planning employee welfare. For most big names in the industry, executing the steps on Employee Welfare is beyond fetching attention with their market credibility and sophisticated infrastructure. Paytm, Reliance and Amazon are among a few eminent brands that keep employee welfare high on their list of priorities.

Extrieve is a small but qualitative technology service provider that is currently dominating the Enterprise Content Management space over PAN India. They have stood the test of time by serving the timely needs of industry leaders like Kotak and HDFC. They have been picked as the preferred partner by their long list of clienteles for over two decades. However, developing their goodwill and claiming a niche market space within a short time wouldn't have been possible for them unless they took all challenges in their stride. One big challenge is retaining employees in the long run.

How Extrieve Strengthens the Employee-Employer Bond

Extrieve has been identified as a brand that cares about the well-being and concerns of employees at all levels. Their sound 'personal touch' policy has helped in writing the history in favour of the company's expansion. The policy is adept in motivating and retaining employees by having a huge bearing on innovative teams.

Extrieve has expanded across the major Indian cities of Kolkata, Bangalore, and New Delhi ever since its inception in 1996. The fact that the organization has grown into a large family has compelled many of its ex-employees to join back owing to the exciting work pattern and all-around security. The joy of being a part of an extended family has grown in leaps and bounds.

Why Are the Past Employees Considered Valuable Here?

Extrieve firmly believes in long-term contributions and never demeans the contributions of those who have left the organization. While commemorating the self-less work and dedication of the pilot team, the CEO of Extrieve, Kimman Balakrishnan has voiced his opinion saying, "We would like to reach out to our present and past employees for the past financial year and share bonuses with them to appreciate employees for their invaluable contributions and efforts that they put in for the growth of the Company".

Balakrishnan even marked the move to extend the bonus scheme to ex-employees as a small token of appreciation for their devotion towards the much-united Extrieve family. His words reflect how his company continues to treat past employees as members of their extended family.

The organization vouches on its innovative team members that join hands in managing and streamlining solutions for the millennials. Even the document workflow of the organization has attained world-class operational efficacy with every passing year. Besides driving mass production and fast deployment, the acceleration of procedures has helped Extrieve lower the costs of operating and thriving at a new high!

