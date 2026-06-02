Business News | EY Report Declares BIRC 2025 World's Largest Rice Conference; BIRC 2026 to Be Nearly Three Times Bigger

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 has been recognised as the world's largest-ever dedicated rice conference, according to the Post Conference Impact Assessment Report prepared by global consulting and professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY).

The report states that BIRC 2025 attracted 10,854 visitors, including 1,083 international buyers from more than 90 countries, along with 154 exhibitors representing the entire rice value chain. The assessment describes the event as the largest dedicated rice gathering ever organised globally in terms of participation and scale.

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According to the EY report, BIRC 2025 generated export commitments worth approximately USD 3.02 billion (around Rs 33,453 crore), representing 8.63 million metric tonnes of rice trade commitments. The conference also generated more than 3,200 business leads, creating significant commercial opportunities across the rice ecosystem.

The report highlights that BIRC emerged as a comprehensive platform bringing together exporters, international buyers, farmers, millers, shipping lines, customs house agents, quality inspection agencies, machinery manufacturers, agri-tech firms, policymakers and other stakeholders under one roof.

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Among the key findings highlighted by EY, the conference recorded participation from over 5,000 farmers, showcased 28 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged rice varieties, and facilitated ecosystem-wide engagement across agriculture, processing, trade, logistics, finance and technology.

The report further notes that BIRC 2025 generated extensive visibility and outreach, recording 16.9 crore media impressions, over 3.7 crore ecosystem visibility impressions and more than 32 lakh stakeholder interactions. The event also witnessed the launch of India's first AI-based rice sorting technology, a significant innovation for the rice milling industry.

EY observed that the conference created a unique convergence platform for multiple stakeholders and facilitated participation from several ministries of the Government of India, state governments, international institutions and global market leaders. The report concluded that BIRC has established a credible and scalable foundation for a recurring global platform capable of accelerating trade, strengthening partnerships, improving market transparency and enhancing India's position as a global hub for rice trade.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, BIRC 2026 is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organisers have announced plans to make the next edition nearly three times larger, with an estimated participation of around 30,000 people during the business days and delegates expected from more than 120 countries.

BIRC 2026 will also feature an expanded third-day food festival, with invitations proposed for nearly five lakh affluent households. The upcoming edition is being designed as an experiential platform with nine curated experience zones showcasing India's leadership in rice production, rice-based products, value-added innovations, culinary applications, sustainability, technology and global trade opportunities.

As global food systems continue to evolve and rice trade assumes greater strategic significance, the EY report notes that BIRC is rapidly emerging as one of the most influential international platforms dedicated exclusively to the rice sector. (ANI)

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