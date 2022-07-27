Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its efforts to provide its customers with the latest technology in the Eyewear category, the country's most loved eyewear platform EyeMyEye introduces India's first ever range of Color Blind Glasses. These are crafted using advanced technology that enhances and improves color contrast and visual vibrancy for people suffering from Red-Green Color Blindness - the most prevalent type of color blindness.

It is estimated that people with normal color vision can see up to 1 million colors distinctively, however, people with color blindness can only see up to 10 per cent of it. This is where Color Blind Glasses prove beneficial. These help in expanding the spectrum of colors that people with color deficiency perceive. These glasses work effectively for 80 per cent of people with Red-Green Color Blindness.

The newly launched product comes with a host of features that promise a richer visual experience. These are available as both eyeglasses and sunglasses. Further, these filter the wavelength of light selectively and enhance color perception too. Starting at Rs 5160, these glasses are exclusively available at EyeMyEye stores and at www.eyemyeye.com.

Ganesh Iyer, Founder and CEO, EyeMyEye said, "Today, 1 in every 12 men and 1 in every 200 women in the world are Color Blind. Color Blindness can lead to frustration, loss in productivity, and potential safety issues. Further, it complicates day-to-day activities for people affected by it, as colors appear dull and washed out for them. For some, distinguishing one color from another becomes a challenge. To combat these difficulties and everyday challenges, we at EyeMyEye have introduced India's first ever range of Color Blind Glasses. The special optical filters in these glasses help 80 per cent of people with Red-Green Color Blindness in perceiving a wider range of colors and simultaneously helping them to see colors more clearly and distinctly for the first time. We hope to bring colors back to their lives with Color Blind Glasses."

Head to www.eyemyeye.com/color-blindness to test your eyes for Color Blindness and get more details about Color Blind Glasses.

Recently EyeMyEye has also added multiple unique product categories like Color Changing Frames, Play Eyeglasses and Sunglasses, and eco-friendly Bamboo Eyewear to their brand portfolio.

At EyeMyEye, we are driven by passion to help people with clarity of vision! Explore a trendsetting range of 6000+ stylish Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, Power Sunglasses, Contact Lenses, Reading Glasses, Computer Glasses, Color Changing Frames, Color Blind Glasses, Bluetooth Eyewear and so much more!

We blend fashion and function together seamlessly, so that you don't have to feel like the "odd one out" with bulky and boring glasses, when facing the world or even the mirror.

EyeMyEye also hosts 30+ International Brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Titan, Swarovski, Diesel, Polaroid, Victoria Secrets and many more - the highest on any online platform in India.

