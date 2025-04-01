Fab Invest Hits a New Milestone with its Single Largest Payout of Rs1.10 Crore to Investors

New Delhi [India], April 1: Fab Invest, one of India's leading fractional real estate investment platforms, has reached a significant milestone with a Rs1.10 Crore payout from one of its Bangalore projects. This marks the largest single payout on the platform to date, reinforcing the trust and confidence of its investor community.

With this latest disbursement, Fab Invest has now successfully distributed over Rs3.5 Crores in returns to investors and is managing over Rs70+ Crores of Assets for its investors.

"Fractional ownership is the future of real estate investing across the globe and this is just the beginning" said Aravind M, Co-Founder of Fab Invest. "We are committed to providing bigger and better investment opportunities through our platform. Keep monitoring our website to know about our new launches!"

Fab Invest continues to expand its portfolio, offering investors access to premium real estate assets with its superlative returns across Bangalore and Hyderabad. For more updates on upcoming investment opportunities, visit https://fabinvest.in/

