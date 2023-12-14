PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14: Fab Invest is a real estate investment platform that enables small and mid-scale investors to securely invest in top-tier real estate projects as a Micro Investor / Investment Partner and enjoy remarkable returns of 18 per cent per annum on their investments. Launching their first investment opportunity on Monday, Fab Invest offers a unique model where every rupee invested is backed by a real estate property worth 1.75 times the investment, creating a safety net for investors and setting it apart from any other investment options.

Founder Dr Ravi Teja explains the inspiration behind Fab Invest, "We understand the lack of secure investment options in India. Currently, 97 per cent of Indians park their money in an FD where the return rate is low, i.e. around 7 per cent per annum. However, the natural world inflation rate is much higher than returns on an FD."

He further adds, "Prices of all goods and commodities significantly increased post covid. When you compare, the Inflation rate surpasses the returns of an FD, which means your money's purchasing power today is much lower than five years ago. Moreover, new-age investment opportunities like peer-to-peer lending, invoice discounting, crypto & traditional options like stocks carry substantial risks, jeopardising the entire principal amount."

In this landscape, investing in real estate projects as an investor/investment partner is highly popular among HNIs as the returns are high and are backed by collateral. However, the minimum ticket size for this kind of investment starts from 5 crores and can go up to multiple tens of crores. So, small and mid-scale investors never had the opportunity to invest in real estate projects as an Investment Partner. Fab Invest enables this by Fractionalising Big-ticket investments, where a group of investors fund a Project as one single entity (SPV).

The cornerstone of Fab Invest's unique offering is the collateral provided to investors, where every rupee invested will be collateralised by a real estate property valued at 1.5 - 2 times the investment amount, depending on the project and builder. This collateral safeguards the principal and returns offered by the builder. The highlight of the development is onboarding an accomplished builder from Hyderabad, marking a pivotal moment for Fab Invest's foray into real estate investments.

Dr Teja stresses the need to strike a delicate equilibrium between risk and reward. "Collateralising investments with real property fortifies our investments' security and pioneers a distinctive business model where small and mid-scale investors seamlessly become investment partners with top-tier builders."

As the demand for alternative investments increases, Fab Invest emerges as a secure option for investors seeking to augment their funds. The platform allows investors to partner with esteemed builders, enjoying a remarkable 18 per cent Return backed by 1.75x real estate collateral.

Their first investment opportunity will be live this Monday. It has already garnered overwhelming support and is over 70 per cent funded by pre-launch investors. Fab Invest stands poised to revolutionise the landscape of real estate investments, offering a secure avenue for investors to grow their wealth while actively participating in esteemed projects.

