PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27: The Faculty of Technology (FT) at CEPT University, formerly known as the School of Building Science and Technology (SBST), established in 1982, invites applications to its UG and PG programs for 2025.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Local Meteorological Department Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rains and Snow in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba Districts; Check Details Here.

* Only engineering programs in India that follow problem-solving and outcome-based pedagogy

* Pedagogy aligned with emerging job roles in the design and construction of urban infrastructure and evolving built environment sector.

Also Read | Modi Government Must Stand Up to US, Tariff Removal on American Goods Will Destroy Economy, Says Congress.

* Pre-admission scholarships available for meritorious students

Focusing on the requirements of the ever-evolving fields of Civil Engineering, Building Energy Performance, Geomatics, Structural Engineering Design, and Construction Engineering and Management, FT offers unique engineering programs renowned for their problem-solving and outcome-based pedagogy. This approach, coupled with a strong emphasis on practical learning through studio-based projects, equips graduates with the skills and knowledge that is highly sought after by industry leaders in the rapidly evolving urban infrastructure and built environment sectors.

Courses and Admission Details

Five-Year Full-Time B.Tech (Honors) in Civil Engineering (BCE) : The only engineering program in India that implements studio-based teaching and works at the intersection of other disciplines of the built environment such as architecture, planning, design, and management. The program provides fundamental education in essential aspects of civil engineering, i.e., structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, transport engineering, advanced surveying, GIS, building services, construction engineering, construction automation and management. For aspirants, this program opens opportunities in the Construction, Sustainable Design, Infrastructure and Management sectors in India and abroad.

Two-Year Full-Time Master of Technology in Building Energy Performance (MBEP) : MBEP students delve into scientific principles of building energy performance, including heat transfer, daylighting, and electromechanical systems. They gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology, evaluating building energy performance and mastering digital simulations. This program, acclaimed internationally, focuses on warm climates, preparing graduates for careers in energy consulting, building design, and research in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, and for research careers in Europe and North America.

Two-Year Full-Time Master of Technology in Construction Engineering and Management (MCEM) : The program aims to train engineers and architects to become competent professionals in the field of construction engineering and project management. Ideal for students who are keen to undertake complex projects, master advanced technologies of construction, learn fundamental and advanced principles of project management, this program offers opportunities for successful careers in construction management within government and private construction organisations as well as infrastructure developers and advisory firms in India and abroad.

Two-Year Full-Time Master ' s in Geomatics (MGeo) : This professional course covers a wide range of geospatial technologies, including Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, LIDAR, and AI/ML to measure, analyse, digitize and manage the information about the land, infrastructure, under the ocean and natural resources. It provides unique opportunities to wide range of applications in Engineering, Construction, Planning Infrastructure, Developing Smart Cities, Transportation, Telecommunication, Environment and Disaster management, agriculture, business management, health care and many allied fields that are touching human lives.

Two Year Master of Technology in Structural Engineering Design (MSED) : This program is the only structural engineering program in the country that equips civil engineers and architects both with the critical industry-ready design skills. Students work closely with practicing structural engineers on live projects individually, which gives them a clear understanding of industry requirements and practices.

This program offers graduates a wide array of career choices in innovative structural engineering, industries, buildings, bridges, port structures and structural rehabilitation, globally.

Prof Aanal Shah, Dean, Faculty of Technology, CEPT University says "M.Tech programs entail application of engineering and scientific principles to building and built-environment related design problems. These problems are increasingly complex while addressing societal, environmental and economic realities of today. The University believes in capturing ideas of design and innovation and critical thinking in its M.Tech programs beyond domain specific disciplines."

For more details on courses and admissions, click: https://admissions.cept.ac.in/cept-adm-login.php

Information on Scholarships

For students who require this support, CEPT University has instituted means and merit-based pre-admissions and post-admissions scholarships. Furthermore, there are three other scholarships dedicated to meritorious girl students, instituted by CEPT alumni.

For Information on Scholarships, click: https://cept.ac.in/21/700/student-services/student-financial-aid

CEPT believes in providing a unique opportunity of 'Earning while Learning' to its students by allowing them to assist various offices throughout the year.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

For media queries, please contact

Sunitha Aravind

sunitha.aravind@cept.ac.in | +91-8450900643

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629376/Faculty_Technology_Admissions_CEPT.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)