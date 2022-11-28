Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) returned to India for the second time this year on a visit led by Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director of International Business Investment. Since 2004, FCEDA has had a presence in India and has served as a go-to resource for companies interested in expanding into the U.S. market. This FCEDA India trip included visits to New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune in November 2022. "It was our pleasure to return to India to meet with Indian companies interested in expanding their operations to the United States," said Naithani. "Whether your company was able to meet with us this time or would like to schedule a future meeting, we stand ready to assist and look forward to connecting you to endless opportunities in Fairfax County and the U.S. market." November 2022 - FCEDA in New Delhi

Naithani had meetings with Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Jonathan Heimer at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, and with Delhi/National Capital Region-based companies. "Organizations like FCEDA are key to augmenting the work of the U.S. Commercial Service," said Mr. Heimer. "With its presence in India since the early 2000s, FCEDA's commitment to supporting Indian companies for U.S. expansion is evident."

November 2022 - FCEDA in Bangalore FCEDA India representative Dev Malik engaged with emerging organizations at VenturRISE, Global Investors Meet: Global Start-Up Challenge by TiE Bangalore, in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka for Top50 startups. November 2022 - FCEDA in Hyderabad In Hyderabad, Ms. Naithani met with Granules India leadership, including a site visit to their largest manufacturing facility, the world's largest pharmaceutical formulation intermediates facility, in Gagillapur. Naithani was also interviewed by Major Sunil Shetty, a local podcast host of https://mystartuptv.in/ about the opportunities for business in Fairfax County.

FCEDA team also successfully conducted a networking event for local tech companies with a keynote address by Hyderabad U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson. "I am delighted to be part of this roadshow to highlight Fairfax County as an attractive and meaningful investment destination," said Consul General Larson during her address. "It's not just a great place to do business, it's a great place to live, for your employees, for example," she continued.

The event was supported by the U.S. Commercial Service, Hyderabad; WTC Shamshabad; Visakhapatnam; and Davies & Associates. The event featured a panel discussion on the value proposition of Fairfax County, Virginia, as a global business destination providing unparalleled access to the U.S. market. Click here to see Bizz Buzz news coverage of the event.

November 2022 - FCEDA in Pune FCEDA conducted an exclusive session on Fairfax County in Northern Virginia: America's Most Livable Tech Hub at TiECON Pune: Future Achievers Conclave, an annual conference of the TiE Pune Chapter, which attracts more than 500 entrepreneurs from Pune and around the world. The session featured PallabiSaboo, Founder and Executive Chair of Fairfax County-based Harmonia Holdings Group, who is also a member of the FCEDA Board; and Ashok Chaturvedula, Senior Vice President, CGI, India, in conversation with Naithani. They discussed how Fairfax County is a preferred business destination for their companies, as well as a great place to live and work.

Attendee Ramesh Mirakhur, Managing Partner at IT-Yukti Consultants, Director, Turvo India and Charter Member at TiE Pune, said, "FCEDA session at TiE CON Pune 2022 provided valuable information to startups regarding setting up offices in the best location on the East Coast of USA. It is remarkable that a county agency maintains an active office in India to help Indian enterprises in accessing the US market." Click here to see Business News coverage of the event.

Why Fairfax County, Virginia Nearly 30 Indian companies, including some of the largest names in tech, are already part of the dynamic and diverse business community of Fairfax County, Virginia, located just minutes from Washington, D.C. Along with its eastern time zone, in line with both New York and Toronto, Fairfax County offers direct links to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, which serves hundreds of international destinations, including a direct flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Fairfax County's business community features 9 Fortune 500 headquarters, leading government contractors, a mix of more than 8,800 technology businesses such as Amazon and Google, and global headquarters for outstanding companies such as Hilton, Mars, Airbus and General Dynamics. Along with its strength in government and defense technology, Fairfax County's diverse ecosystem is evident in the cluster of cybersecurity, communications, financial and healthcare companies based in the region. Indian companies that have already selected Fairfax County as their home of choice include Tata Communications, Hexaware, HCL and Granules Pharmaceuticals. For more information on the unparalleled opportunities that Fairfax has to offer to Indian companies considering expansion to the U.S., visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org.

