Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom, a global leader in AI powered visual inspection solutions has inked a partnership with Fairfirst Insurance, the most innovative general insurance company of Sri Lanka.

Winner of multiple awards including the "Best Domestic General Insurer of the Year - Sri Lanka" by Insurance Asia Awards 2021, "Best General Insurance Brand in Sri Lanka, 2021" by the Global Brands Magazine and 'Best Motor Insurance Claims Process (Click2Claim) Sri Lanka 2021' by the Global Banking & Finance Review; Fairfirst Insurance is passionate about empathy-led innovation which caters to evolving customer needs at all times.

CamCom solutions deployed on mobile devices will power damage analysis for 4, 3 and 2-wheeler for Fairfirst customers across Sri Lanka. This will be the first-of-its-kind in Sri Lanka and a global-first in 3-wheeler damage assessment further reinforcing Fairfirst's commitment towards providing customers yet another industry-first service in the country. This will digitally transform the traditional processes of automobile inspections and claims settlements and provide a best-in-class experience to Fairfirst's customers. This state-of-the-art claims management platform also provides the safest customer interaction through contactless user experience. Thereby, making this the most sensible option to settle claims during a pandemic.

The CamCom solution will enable generation of instant quotes and spot settlement of claims. Seamless integration with core insurance platform will make the claims process a straight pass-through leading to settlement in under 5 minutes. Fairfirst customers will benefit from complete transparency provided in real-time and will get their claims settled in record time - from intimation to settlement.

"At all times, our focus remains on how to stay relevant to the emerging needs of our customers, and we do this through a continuous investment in empathy-led innovation. And as a part of this innovation process, it is mission critical for us to team up with the right partners who have a similar appetite in challenging the status quo to provide world-class customer service. This is why I believe the partnership with CamCom will be an exciting journey in The Fairfirst Way of being the best and offering the best to a progressive community seeking unorthodox solutions," said Sandeep Gopal, the CEO of Fairfirst Insurance.

"We are excited to work with Fairfirst in launching Sri Lanka's first AI enabled damage assessments for inspections and claims. Fairfirst is the leading innovative insurance company in Sri Lanka, and they can now enhance the claims customer journey with industry leading AI powered technology from CamCom," said Mahesh, Co-founder & CEO of CamCom.

CamCom is an award-winning, industry agnostic AI powered platform for visual inspections built on a Computer Vision stack. Pioneers in leveraging CV and associated technologies in the visual inspection process, CamCom is leading the AI quality revolution. In production with leading players in the Automotive and Warehousing sectors, the solutions increase efficiencies, prevent defect seepage, offer non-linear scalability, and are easily deployed through bespoke Rigs, handheld, or mobile devices. It is precise, self-learning and provides comprehensive visual audit trails.

