Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: As the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025 brings millions of devotees together to celebrate faith and tradition, Orient Electric has embraced this momentous occasion through a purpose-driven association. Guided by the powerful message "Faith Unites Us, Trust Binds Us; 70 saal se aapke saath', Orient Electric is creating an enduring connection between faith, comfort, and trust, making a meaningful impact on the lives of attendees. To ensure devotees have a smooth and fulfilling spiritual experience, Orient Electric has provided over 13,000 electrical products (including water heaters, room heaters, electric kettles, lights, switches, and switchgear) - across key locations at the Maha Kumbh.

Faith and Trust: A Legacy Built over 70 Years For over seven decades, Orient Electric has symbolized trust and dependability in Indian households. The messaging, 'Faith Unites Us, Trust Binds Us; 70 saal se aapke saath' embodies the brand's emotional bond with its consumers. The company's thoughtful engagement at the Maha Kumbh highlights how strategic branding can foster long-lasting emotional connections when intertwined with cultural relevance.

Creating Havens of Comfort Supporting the comfort and convenience of those on their spiritual journey, Orient Electric provided over 13,000 electric products, including water heaters, room heaters, electric kettles, lights, switches, and switchgear for devotees at the Maha Kumbh. With the unpredictable weather and long hours of devotion, Orient Electric's appliances are helping devotees feel more at ease, offering warmth during cold nights, ensuring safety through strategic street lighting, illuminated spaces for prayers, and convenient access to essentials like hot water and beverages to support them on their journey.

Commenting on the initiative, Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, "The Maha Kumbh is so much more than a congregation--it is a vibrant celebration of faith and shared cultural values that unite millions in a spirit of joy and community. We at Orient Electric recognize the deep significance of such gatherings, and the trust people place in brands that have been part of their lives for generations. With a strong message, 'Faith Unites Us, Trust Binds Us; 70 saal se aapke saath,' we aim to reinforce the deep connection we share with Indian households. Our presence at the Maha Kumbh is a heartfelt commitment to honoring traditions, fostering trust, and creating meaningful experiences for millions of devotees. With over 13,000 electrical appliances provided, we have ensured devotees have access to essential comforts like warmth and lighting, elevating their experience."

Orient Electric Limited is part of the USD 3 billion diversified CK Birla Group, with strong manufacturing capabilities and a presence in over 30 countries. It is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances, switches, and switchgear. In the domestic market, it has penetration up to small towns with a well-organised distribution network reaching 1,25,000 retail outlets and a strong service network covering more than 450 cities. Orient Electric has established itself in the market as a one-stop solution provider of lifestyle electrical solutions.

For more information, visit www.orientelectric.com.

The CK Birla Group, with a revenue of over US $3 billion, is an Indian multinational conglomerate. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates 52 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors, including technology, automotive, home and building, and healthcare. The CK Birla Group continuously adapts to stay ahead in a changing world. By harnessing technology and investing in people and digital transformation, the Group consistently remains agile and delivers profitable growth. Viewing value creation through a global lens, the CK Birla Group companies operate without borders. The CK Birla Group companies include Birlasoft Limited, GMMCO Limited, National Engineering Industries Limited (manufacturer of NBC Bearings), Orient Cement Limited, HIL Limited, Orient Electric Limited, CK Birla Healthcare Private Limited (CK Birla Hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF), Orient Paper & Industries Limited, AVTEC Limited, and Neosym Industry Limited. Our companies share a common purpose of serving customers, partners, and communities to create long term value through trust based relationships.

For more information, visit www.ckbirlagroup.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)