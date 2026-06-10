Business News | Fanatec Enters India Market Through Strategic Partnership with Vishal Peripherals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Fanatec, a global leader in premium sim racing hardware and immersive driving simulation technology, has officially announced its entry into the Indian market through a strategic partnership with Vishal Peripherals, one of India's leading IT and gaming retail brands.

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The collaboration is focused on bringing authentic, high-performance sim racing solutions to Indian gaming enthusiasts, esports players, racing professionals, and content creators through Vishal Peripherals' strong retail presence, online platforms, and gaming community network.

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding the accessibility of premium sim racing experiences in India while supporting the rapid growth of the country's gaming and esports ecosystem.

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Bringing Premium Sim Racing Experiences Closer to Indian Gamers

As part of the launch, Vishal Peripherals will showcase and distribute Fanatec's premium sim racing ecosystem across its retail and online channels, enabling Indian consumers to access genuine Fanatec products with a trusted warranty and after-sales support.

Customers across India will now be able to purchase authentic Fanatec products directly through the Vishal Peripherals website and mobile application, ensuring seamless accessibility, secure purchasing, reliable warranty coverage, and dedicated customer support for sim racing enthusiasts nationwide.

The partnership will focus on increasing awareness and adoption of advanced racing simulation hardware among gamers and enthusiasts across metro cities as well as emerging gaming markets.

With its extensive experience in the gaming and technology sector, Vishal Peripherals will play a key role in strengthening Fanatec's retail visibility, customer engagement, and market expansion initiatives in India.

Representative from Fanatec said:

"India represents an exciting and fast-growing market for gaming and esports. Through our partnership with Vishal Peripherals, we are excited to introduce Fanatec's premium sim racing ecosystem to a passionate community of Indian gamers and racing enthusiasts. Vishal Peripherals' strong understanding of the gaming market, customer engagement, and retail ecosystem makes them an ideal partner for our India journey."

Mr. Vikash Hisariya, Managing Director, Vishal Peripherals, added:

"We are delighted to partner with Fanatec for their India market expansion and bring globally acclaimed sim racing technology to Indian consumers. At Vishal Peripherals, we continuously aim to introduce innovative and premium gaming products that enhance user experiences. Fanatec's world-class racing simulation ecosystem perfectly aligns with the growing demand for immersive gaming and esports experiences in India. Through our retail stores, website, and mobile application, customers across the country will now have easier access to authentic Fanatec products and experiences."

Fanatec India Expansion & Community Initiatives

1. Retail & Experience Expansion

Fanatec and Vishal Peripherals plan to create interactive product experience opportunities through select retail locations, gaming showcases, and customer engagement activities. Indian consumers will be able to experience professional-grade racing simulation hardware firsthand through live demo setups and gaming events.

2. Gaming & Community Engagement Initiatives

- Sim Racing Experience Zones

Dedicated Fanatec demo zones will be introduced at select Vishal Peripherals locations to provide hands-on experiences for gaming enthusiasts and sim racers.

- Esports & Gaming Events

Both brands will collaborate on gaming expos, esports events, sim racing competitions, and technology showcases to strengthen community engagement and brand visibility.

- Creator Collaborations

The partnership will also focus on working with gaming creators, streamers, and influencers to promote sim racing culture and immersive gameplay experiences in India.

- Digital Campaigns

Fanatec and Vishal Peripherals will jointly execute digital and social media campaigns highlighting premium racing simulation technology and next-generation gaming experiences.

About Vishal Peripherals

Established in 1998, Vishal Peripherals has grown into one of India's most trusted names in IT retail, gaming, and technology solutions. With over 27 years of industry expertise, the company has consistently evolved to meet the changing demands of gamers, creators, professionals, and technology enthusiasts.

Vishal Peripherals offers a comprehensive portfolio of gaming hardware, PCs, peripherals, enterprise solutions, and premium technology products through its strong retail presence, e-commerce platform, and mobile application. The company remains committed to delivering innovation, trusted service, and world-class customer experiences across India.

About Fanatec

Fanatec is globally recognized for its premium sim racing hardware and advanced driving simulation technology. The brand offers a comprehensive ecosystem of racing products including direct drive wheel bases, racing wheels, pedals, cockpits, and simulation accessories designed for both PC and console gamers.

Known for precision engineering and immersive performance, Fanatec products are widely used by professional racers, esports athletes, gaming creators, and sim racing enthusiasts worldwide. Through its partnership with Vishal Peripherals, Fanatec aims to strengthen its presence in India and support the growth of the country's rapidly evolving sim racing and gaming community.

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