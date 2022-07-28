Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and it seems that famous Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is immersed in the jubilant spirits of the festival.

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Parineeti Chopra dotes on her brothers with a ravishing array of gifts from IGP.com, one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies.

The actress fondly talks about the significance of Rakhi gifting in the lovely Instagram reel, thereby also sharing how her brothers have always showered her all these years with beautiful Rakhi gifts. She insists on the importance of festive gifting by implying that it strengthens the bond of love in siblings. With a glint of elation in her eyes, Parineeti admits that this year she wants to surprise her brothers with gorgeous Rakhi presents. "A present chosen with love can enhance the festivities of Raksha Bandhan as it nurtures the delicacy of sibling love," says Parineeti Chopra accentuating her festive felicity.

The Ishaqzaade & Saina fame actress can be seen with a lavish assortment of festive goodies in her latest Instagram reel, including colourful & vibrant rakhis, scrumptious sweets, puja thalis, and personalised gift hampers from IGP.com. Humming a sweet tune, the actress seems excited about the prospect of pampering her siblings with the finest rakhi gifts.

Raksha Bandhan is the joyous festival of familial relationships. It is the festival that commemorates the bond of love & joy, and that is exactly what Parineeti Chopra has shared in her Instagram post, where she defines the rakhi gifting tradition as knots of love that strengthen sibling love.

The actress is enthralled with the captivating collection of Rakhi gifts & festive hampers available at IGP.com so much that she joyously invites her fans & audience to shop for exquisite Rakhi gifts from the portal as she ends her post with the remark, "Visit Igp.com and explore the best designer Rakhi collection now".

