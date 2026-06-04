Business News | Faridabad's Mathura Road Emerges as Key Office Growth Corridor Amid Infra Push

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 4: Faridabad's commercial landscape is undergoing a steady shift, driven by a series of upcoming infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving connectivity with Delhi and the wider NCR region.

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Among the key developments is the proposed ₹800-crore Ashram-Sarai Khwaja elevated signal-free corridor by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to nearly 15 minutes on key stretches, significantly easing congestion on Mathura Road, the primary commercial spine connecting the two cities.

This infrastructure upgrade is now being viewed as a defining trigger for commercial real estate growth as better connectivity directly influences demand for modern office spaces in Faridabad.

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Traditionally, office demand across NCR has been concentrated in established hubs such as Nehru Place, Jasola, and Greater Kailash. With improved infrastructure, Mathura Road is being reassessed as a viable alternative for attracting companies to set up along this belt and enabling professionals from Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad to access workplaces with reduced commute dependency. Better connectivity is also expected to have a direct impact on employment dynamics

At the same time, Faridabad continues to offer a significant cost advantage in terms of lower rentals and operational expenditure compared to core Delhi and Gurugram markets, improving overall ROI potential for early entrants. This growing commercial activity is also expected to support retail, F&B, and lifestyle infrastructure along the corridor.

In this evolving landscape, developments near Sarai Khwaja, such as 12th Avenue by RPS Group, a 16.5-acre mixed-use destination on Mathura Road, Faridabad, seamlessly integrating office, retail, residential, and hospitality within a single ecosystem, stand as a benchmark for this shift. Its Grade-A office towers span over 10 lakh sq. ft. across 500+ operational offices, housing well-known companies such as IndusInd Bank, Alcatel India, All-ways Logistics India Pvt Ltd. The development draws a daily footfall of 10,000+ professionals and features Faridabad's biggest co-working space with 600+ operational seats equipped with modern amenities, making it the region's most comprehensive destination for business, lifestyle, and urban living.

Aman Gupta, Director of RPS Group, said. "The upcoming corridor is expected to significantly improve accessibility between Delhi and Faridabad, which will directly strengthen office demand along Mathura Road. This will not only support employment growth within the region but also create a strong investment opportunity, as infrastructure-led locations tend to see sustained commercial appreciation over time."

As Mathura Road transitions from a transit corridor into a fully fledged commercial destination, the confluence of infrastructure investment, cost competitiveness, and integrated developments such as 12th Avenue positions Faridabad as one of NCR's most compelling real estate markets to watch in the years ahead.

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