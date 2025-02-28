NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: The Fashion Business Summit 2025, hosted by renowned fashion business coach Harvi Shah, concluded on a high note at Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport. This two-day power-packed event on February 20th and 21st brought together some of the most influential minds in fashion, entrepreneurship, and personal development, offering invaluable insights to aspiring and established fashionpreneurs alike.

With a stellar lineup of speakers, the summit featured Tanvi Johri, Co-founder of Carmesi, Gayathri Shivaram, Healing & Manifestation Coach, and Marisha Lakhiani, Chief Growth Officer of Mindvalley, along with Harvi Shah herself. These industry stalwarts shared their expertise, providing attendees with actionable strategies to build and scale sustainable fashion businesses while integrating personal and professional growth.

"This summit was designed to bridge the gap between fashion entrepreneurship and business acumen," said Harvi Shah. "Our goal was to equip attendees with the tools, mindset, and network required to thrive in the competitive fashion industry. The overwhelming response and engagement from the audience reaffirm that the future of fashion business is brighter than ever."

Empowering a Thriving Community

Harvi Shah's coaching initiative, which began post-COVID, has grown into a thriving community of over 10,000 members. Of these, approximately 900 members have successfully launched their own D2C fashion brands, with many seeing impressive business growth. The summit saw the participation of 200 community members, and over 70 individuals were felicitated for their achievements, including 10 entrepreneurs who scaled their businesses to exceed Rs. 1 crore in revenue after joining the community.

Harvi herself has been running a successful D2C fashion jewelry brand, BlingBag, for the past 10 years, teaching from first-hand experience. Her journey as a fashion entrepreneur adds a unique depth to her mentorship, allowing her to share practical insights rooted in real business challenges and successes.

Key sessions delved into brand-building strategies, digital transformation, mindful entrepreneurship, and unlocking business potential through manifestation techniques. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in networking sessions, expert-led workshops, and interactive panel discussions that provided deep industry insights and practical takeaways.

Event Highlights & Recognition

The summit commenced with a captivating light show and an introductory session by Harvi Shah, followed by a high-impact activity emphasizing the event's theme. Notable moments included an inspiring fireside chat with Manish and powerful testimonials from community members who transformed their businesses through Harvi's guidance. Gayathri Shivaram's session on healing and manifestation and Marisha Lakhiani's insights on AI in fashion further enriched the learning experience.

A major highlight of the event was the awards and recognition segment, celebrating entrepreneurs who have achieved significant business milestones. From those who have just launched their ventures to those earning multi-crore revenues, the summit served as a testament to the success and impact of Harvi Shah's mentorship.

As the curtains close on this year's summit, Harvi Shah and her team look forward to expanding the reach and impact of this initiative, ensuring that fashionpreneurs continue to receive the knowledge and support they need to scale their ventures.

