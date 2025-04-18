New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The central government has clarified that the satellite-based tolling system will not be launched from May 1, 2025, in replacement to the existing FASTag-based toll collection system.

The clarification comes after reports emerged stating satellite-based toll systems will replace FASTag toll collection starting in May.

"This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

To enable seamless, barrier-free movement of vehicles through toll plazas and reduce travel time, an ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System will be implemented at selected toll plazas, the ministry has supplemented.

The advanced tolling system will combine 'Automatic Number Plate Recognition' (ANPR) technology, which identifies vehicles by reading their number plates, with the existing 'FASTag system' that utilises Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction.

Under this system, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag Readers, eliminating the need to stop at toll plazas.

In the event of non-compliance, E-Notices will be served to the violators, and non-payment may result in the suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN-related penalties.

The ministry stated that NHAI has invited bids for the implementation of the 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System,' which will be installed at selected toll plazas.

Based on the system's performance, efficiency, and user response, a decision will be made regarding its implementation nationwide, the ministry said.

All National Highway Toll Plazas operate on ICD 2.5 protocol which gives real-time tag status, hence the FASTag customers can recharge any time before crossing the Toll Plaza.

The FASTag customers are encouraged to link their FASTag wallet to UPI/Current/Saving Accounts under auto-recharge settings to eliminate the need for manual recharges. Customers can continue to recharge their FASTag any time before reaching the toll, using a variety of payment channels such as UPI, net banking, and more. (ANI)

