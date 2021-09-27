New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Durga Pujo is the perfect time to discover something new - new fashion, new friends, new relationships. Showcasing the new festive collection from fbb, Pujo Love stories season 2 includes festivities, shopping, fun encounters, and a budding romance between a Delhi boy Aman and Kolkata girl Riya.

The campaign idea behind the Pujo love stories series weaves a narrative with fbb's stunning new festive collection and the emotional connect of two young adults from two different cities falling in love for a seamless brand integration.

Viewers can now watch and engage Riya introduces Aman to her city, and can stay engaged through several Yes or No moments through the narrative.- like choosing what outfit the character must pick, what must be their next move and so on. Taking interactivity to the next level, this season the audience can immediately shop the look worn by the protagonists in each episode and posts, by swiping up or clicking to shop online on shop.bigbazaar.com, and get their chosen outfits home delivered in just 2 hours or shop at their closest fbb store for their favorite outfits.

Talking about fbb Pujo Love Stories S2, Pawan Sarda, Group CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, "Durga Pujo is a festival closest to our hearts. Instagram is a platform that is native to fashion, and with season 1 we found a powerful way of engaging with our Insta Fam. We have an amazing new festive fashion collection in stores now and what better way to showcase it than through the Pujo Love Stories that had captured everyone's hearts."

Pujo Love Stories S2 starts on Instagram from Sep 24th to 28th. What will happen when these long-distance love birds meet? To co-create this beautiful saga of young love, stay tuned on FBB's Insta Stories.

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group with physical presence in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and flour mills amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.

