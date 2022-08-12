New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/SRV): HR leaders have now gone "agile lite," by purely moving toward a simpler, faster model that encourages organizations to develop new ways of thinking about their business and their talent. HRs of today are playing a vital role in businesses and creating significance with a more agile and adaptive workforce.

Sapphire Connect recently launched the 2nd Edition of India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2022 an exclusive Coffee Table Book featuring those HR leaders who have shifted their ways of working to deliver their purpose by moving from Agile "for" HR to HR "for" Agile. This event was held on August 5, 2022, at Hotel Taj Santacruz in Mumbai and witnessed around 100+ HR Leaders gracing the evening.

While moderating a session on 'The Rise of Agile Leaders: Making the Shift' Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions, said "We at Sapphire believe that agility is the single most virtue that makes you stand out in the crowd. We practice agility in our thinking, we practice it in our processes the way we deliver complex searches, and most importantly how we change and reinvent ourselves in this everchanging and dynamic VUCA world." When asked what does agility mean to you? Dr C Jayakumar, Executive Vice President and Head, Corporate Human Resources (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro Limited said, "The pandemic in March 2020 made us realize what actually agility means to us. How do we need to gear up? How do you have to act? How do you have to keep the business alive? How do you have to keep your employee safe? During these times I realized what is agility and its need." While, Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer, ABP Network, said, "Agility itself has around 39 synonyms in HR agility is huge. When we must start a journey, it must start from the mindset. Agility is more about the way you tackle things from a mindset."

India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2022 Coffee Table Book was launched in the presence of Shirin Lokhande, Additional Labour Commissioner, Kokan Division and charge Joint Labour commissioner, Mathadi, Department of Labour, Government of Maharashtra alongside Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions and Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, Sapphire Connect.

Speaking about the book, Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, "Agility is no longer a new concept. It is believed to be one of the global best practices that are transforming workplaces around the world. It's all about how HR leaders are driving employee engagement and retention in sync with the overall organizational goals. India's Most Agile HR Leaders is a handbook that focuses on highlighting the works of HR Leaders. Our research team "Sapphire Insights" shortlisted leaders basis their reference to various case studies that narrated out-of-the-box agile HR practices leading to an open, pragmatic, motivating, and above all highly productive environment for their employees."

India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2022 featured those HR leaders who have pioneered the agile model transformation in their organizations and demonstrated the benefits of transformation as a core component for the next-generation HR. The leaders who are featured in the book include: Amaresh Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, GE South Asia; Anjali Chatterjee, Chief Human Resources Officer, AirAsia India; Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Fashion Yarn, and Insulators (CFI) Businesses; CS Krishnakumar, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Essar Power; Deepali Bhardwaj, Executive Director, Human Resources, Cushman & Wakefield; Dipankar Ghosh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited; Dr. C Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head, Corporate Human Resources (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro Limited; Ganesh Chandan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Projects Limited; Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer, ABP Network; Namrata Sawant, Managing Director - Human Resources, India, FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services India Private Limited; Priyanka Gidwani, Chief Human Resource Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited; Rahul Maitra, SVP HR India and Developing Markets, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Limited; Rajendra Ghag, Chief Human Resources Officer, Blue Dart; Reena Wahi, SVP & Head- HR, CSR & BE, TATA Realty & Infrastructure Limited; Roshni Wadhwa, Director - Human Relations, L'Oreal India; Salil Ramkrishna Chinchore, Head - HR, Godrej Agrovet Limited; Savitha Shivsankar, Chief Human Resource Officer, Asian Paints Limited; Shharad Dhakkate, Chief Human Resource Officer, SBI General Insurance Company Limited; Smriti Handa, Chief Human Resource Officer, BharatPe; Sujan Mukherjee, Senior Director - HR, Stellantis; Sumedha Pal Parmar, Senior Director and Country HR Leader, Honeywell India; Sumit Kumar Neogi, HR Director - South Asia, Middle East & Africa, The Lubrizol Corporation; Vikramjeet Singh, President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited; and Vishpala Reddy, Head of Human Resources - Indian Subcontinent, Philips.

