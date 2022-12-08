New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): FEMTO GREEN HYDROGEN LIMITED, a subsidiary of Indo Thai Securities Limited, announced the successful trial of its Femto device. World's leading testing, inspection, and certification company SGS GULF LTD conducted vehicle emission testing to check the emission concentration before and after installing FEMTO DEVICES on gasoline vehicles in Dubai, UAE. The conclusion drawn by SGS analysis has been substantiated as well as documented based on a EURO STD-6 Car. The reduction of the pollutant gases such as Carbon Monoxide, Hydrocarbons, Nitrous oxide, and Sulphur Oxide were noted to have reduced by a remarkable percentage of more than 90 per cent.

NANDAN KUNDETKAR, Director of FEMTO GREEN HYDROGEN LIMITED (Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited) was present during the field monitoring, testing, and sampling of the said emission trials. Vehicle emission testing was carried out using emission testing analyzers befitting international standards such as the US EPA Method of CTM-034, 6C, and 25B. The results obtained were before and after the placement of FEMTO DEVICES in the vehicles. These radical results are proof enough that FEMTO DEVICES when installed in the vehicles may enable such vehicles to even surpass the performance of a Euro STD -7 vehicle emission results.

"Since Euro -7 policy has just been announced and is at its nascent stage, we with our FEMTO DEVICES are fully equipped to provide the same compliances as it can save a lot of efforts for R&D and production of EURO STD-7 Complaint vehicles" - said Dhanpal Doshi, Director FEMTO GREEN HYDROGEN LIMITED (Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited).

He further added, "In India, for vehicles, BS standard is used. BS 6 Standard is almost the same as that Euro 6 Standard. Proceeding on the road map we are now conducting trials in various international labs used by leading automobile manufacturers, to come up with a customized and efficient solution. EURO STD-7 has a timeline to comply by the year 2035. We at FEMTO GREEN HYDROGEN LIMITED (Subsidiary Company of Indo Thai Securities Limited) stand to play a very vital role in meeting this target very well before time."

The major advantage of FEMTO DEVICES is that it doesn't call for any mechanical or electrical modifications in the vehicle. This device is completely green and doesn't require any external power source to function. It is an easy and quick-to-install device that is fully self-sufficient in its functionality.

