New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday announced that Sanjiv Mehta, the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will be appointed as its President on December 18.

Mehta, presently the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding media industry veteran Uday Shankar.

Also Read | Jude Bellingham's Comments on Referee Felix Zwayer After Borussia Dortmund's Defeat to Bayern Munich Being Investigated by Police.

As per the FICCI, Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), and is a member of the 'Unilever Leadership Executive' which is Unilever's Global Executive Board.

"During his eight years at the helm, HUL's market capitalisation has increased by over USD 55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country," the Federation said.

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Stalker Shoots 20-Year-Old Girl Hours After the Wedding, Condition Critical.

"A firm believer that 'doing well' and 'doing good' are two sides of the same coin, he propagates the cause of compassionate capitalism," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)