New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgment of the role of Indian industry and business.

Expressing his appreciation over the PM's statement, Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said, "We welcome the statement made by the Prime Minister on the significant role industry plays in the country. We are grateful to him for the trust reposed in the private sector."

PM Modi on Wednesday made a strong pitch for more private sector investment in agriculture and said the government alone does not have the resources to do so. He said that greater investment will also lead to more employment opportunities.

The FICCI chief said this appreciation by the Prime Minister is the much-needed shot in the arm for entrepreneurs and the business community hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stated that the private sector contributes as much as 87 per cent to the GDP and almost 60 per cent to the employment in the country and if India has to lift its teeming millions out of poverty, "we need to create a national consensus to ensure that those who create jobs, economic value and a culture of the enterprise are recognized for their contribution."

"Every day, we notice a surge in aspirations in our country and to meet those aspirations the industry, civil society and political class will have to work together. No single institution alone can work in a manner to give shape to the dreams of our youth. We hope that this statement by the Prime Minister will lead to a fresh new discourse towards the national consensus on the role industry and enterprise play in this country," he added.

However, FICCI will work with the government, Prime Minister and all other stakeholders to works towards this consensus, he said. (ANI)

