Taipei [Taiwan], February 6: FICER Technology Co., Ltd., a leading provider of advanced fiber optic products and solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Convergence India 2025, taking place from March 19 to 21 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As a key exhibitor from Taiwan, FICER will present its state-of-the-art OTN DWDM (Optical Transport Network Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) Transmission Platform, alongside a range of new fiber optic solutions designed to drive the development of smart cities, 5G networks, data centers, and AI applications

About FICER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, FICER Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier provider of advanced fiber optic products and components. With its own factory and brands, FICER offers a comprehensive suite of optical solutions for data centers, FTTx, telecommunications, IoT and various network infrastructures. Its product portfolio includes fiber optic transceivers, cables, equipment and high-density interconnects--all designed to enable the development of optical communication networks required by today market.

With more than 20 years of experience, FICER leverages its expertise to provide design, manufacturing, and value-added services that meet the unique demands of its customers. FICER's core philosophy is "Customer First," a commitment reflected in the company's focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Innovative Solutions for High-Speed, Long-Distance Communication

FICER's new OTN DWDM Transmission Platform delivers efficient and reliable data transmission solutions, catering to the ever-growing demand for High-Speed, Massive Data and Long-Distance communication. By increasing network capacity and reducing operational costs, this platform provides substantial advantages for businesses, telecom service providers, and other key sectors relying on advanced network infrastructure.

Expanding Fiber Options to Meet Growing Demand

As part of its commitment to advancing fiber optic technology, FICER will also launch new fiber products designed to support higher speeds, further enhancing its position as a one-stop service provider. These cutting-edge solutions will serve the expanding needs of smart city projects, telecommunications, and AI-driven applications, offering high-performance products, components, firmware, and software integration services.

A Vision for Smart City Solutions

FICER's showcase at Convergence India 2025 will include advanced fiber optic modules tailored to smart city applications, including AI, 800G, 400G, and DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) modules. These innovations are designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, high-speed, and reliable network solutions that support critical urban infrastructure, such as smart transportation, smart grids, public security systems, and IoT services.

FICER's fiber optic solutions seamlessly integrate with existing network equipment from leading brands, ensuring ease of adoption for cities and businesses. This allows urban environments to adopt the latest technologies without significant infrastructure overhauls, further accelerating the development of smart city ecosystems.

Commitment to Excellence

FICER's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance fiber optic solutions is underscored by its dedication to quality and service excellence. With a strong emphasis on driving smart city transformations globally, FICER is poised to become a key role in the growing markets of India and beyond.

For more information about FICER, please visit https://www.ficer.com

Follow FICER>> LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613365/Explore_FICER_at_Convergence_India_2025.jpg

