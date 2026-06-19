Business News | Fiive Eyes Launches the Intelligence Operating System for the Decision Age

BusinessWire India

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 19: Fiive Eyes, the next-generation sovereign intelligence and decision-infrastructure company, announced the global launch of its sovereign decision infrastructure, a foundational layer built to help nations and critical institutions turn dispersed, fast-moving intelligence into timely decisions. Designed to unify multiple domains into a single decision-grade view while keeping command with the institution itself, the system addresses a growing need for faster and more accountable decision-making in a threat environment that no longer respects traditional boundaries.

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The launch comes at a time when national security and institutional risk no longer move in separate channels. Cyber threats, signals activity, orbital interference, financial movement, and human intelligence now increasingly intersect in real time, putting pressure on legacy systems. While adversaries move across these domains in hours, many institutions still rely on fragmented tools and slow correlation cycles. Fiive Eyes has positioned its sovereign decision infrastructure as a much-needed response to close that gap.

At the heart of the offering is a neural core that connects intelligence across domains into one continuous operational view, from ground activity to orbital signals. Built to compress what once took weeks into decisions rendered in minutes, the system presents outcomes with confidence, cost, and consequence attached while preserving human authority at every stage. Command, attribution, and final judgement remain with the institution, reflecting a model in which the system proposes and the principal commands.

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Pankajj Ghode, Co-Founder Fiive Eyes, said, "Every era of power rests on an infrastructure layer -- the road, the grid, and the network. The intelligence age has not had one. We are building it: a sovereign layer that resolves every domain into a single decision, at machine speed, and leaves command entirely with the institution that holds it. Fiive Eyes is not another instrument in the stack. It is the infrastructure the stack runs on."

The infrastructure brings together five operational layers within one framework. HUNT serves as the action layer for offensive cyber operations and is presented by the company as a governed sovereign service with a 10,000 operator capability across more than 60 jurisdictions. IFC0 functions as the sensing layer, drawing on more than 1 million collection points across 220-plus countries, correlating more than 20 million indicators daily, and surfacing asset-specific alerts in under fifteen minutes. WRAITH acts as the adversary layer, RudraX delivers orbital awareness, and Q-311 strengthens trust through post-quantum security.

The system is also structured around the way services operate. It is offered through three engagement models. Sovereign Augmentation gives institutions immediate access to operational reach under their authority. Embedded Neural Core places the Fiive Eyes core inside a service's own sovereign environment so agency data remains under agency control. Capability Transfer allows architecture, tradecraft, and doctrine to be handed over over time so institutions can build and run their own sovereign capability.

Amita Singh, Co-Founder of Fiive Eyes, said, "A sovereign capability is defined by who commands it, not who builds it. Every decision of consequence in this system rests with a human principle whose judgement was forged at the highest tier of their domain. The infrastructure proposes; the nation commands. That is what 'sovereign by design' means."

That principle is reinforced by the leadership behind the platform. Fiive Eyes brings together a founding bench with experience across defense, intelligence, technology, and finance, combining operational judgement with technical depth to strengthen how the infrastructure is applied in real-world, high-stakes environments. In that sense, the value of the offering lies not only in the system itself but also in the expertise shaping its deployment, governance, and mission use.

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