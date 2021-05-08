Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Film Companion, a premiere platform for film journalism, collaborates with Ketto.org South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform to raise funds for the Mission Oxygen initiative.

The crowdfunded amount will be donated to Democracy People Foundation's Mission Oxygen initiative which is working round the clock to procure oxygen concentrators for hospitals and nursing homes.

"Our country is gasping for breath. The visuals of helplessness unfolding in the streets and hospitals are absolutely heartbreaking. We all have to play our part which is why we have decided to collaborate with Ketto.org with an aim to lend a helping hand to the team of Mission Oxygen and support them to fight against COVID-19," said Anupama Chopra, Editor and Founder Film Companion, commenting on the initiative.

Film Companion is hosting a YouTube live session with Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zoya Akhtar, Mithila Palkar, Tanmay Bhatt and Varun Grover with an intend to raise funds for the cause. The viewers have an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrity by making a donation to the cause.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Film Companion for their philanthropic endeavor to support Mission Oxygen initiative. The initiative will help us to provide more oxygen concentrators to hospitals and nursing home. At Ketto, our endeavor is to bridge the accessibility and affordability gap. Since 20th April Ketto has hosted over 2500 COVID relief campaigns of which 30% have been for oxygen and COVID care supplies. So far we have raised around INR 100 crore pertaining to COVID relief campaigns. Our team is working day and night to assist the campaigners and ensure that they raise the required funds in a short period of time. We look forward working with the Film Companion team and assisting them with their noble endeavour," said Kunal Kapoor Actor and Co-founder Ketto.org, commenting on the collaboration.

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap.

Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimise efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various.

Visit Film Companion YouTube page - www.youtube.com/channel/UC55os7K-eMLTJy_aXzm5sHw on 11th May 6:00 PM onwards.

