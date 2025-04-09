SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune, an esteemed institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), reminds prospective students that the registration deadline for its esteemed Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme is fast approaching. Candidates must register for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) by April 12, 2025.

Addressing the final registration approach, Dr. Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune, said, "Every year, we see thousands of students aspiring to be part of this dynamic and forward-thinking environment. With just a few days left to register, we want to make sure no one misses out on this opportunity."

This marks the last opportunity for aspiring students to apply for the prestigious BBA programme at SCMS Pune, a gateway to high-quality business education that combines academic rigour with practical exposure and a future-focused curriculum.

A key differentiator for SCMS Pune is its multidisciplinary, tech oriented and industry friendly curriculum, underscoring the institute's commitment to career readiness and industry alignment. In the 2023-24 placement season, SCMS Pune achieved an impressive placement rate of 96.96%, with participation from top-tier recruiters across diverse sectors. The highest international offer stood at Rs17.25 LPA, while the highest domestic package reached Rs12 LPA, reflecting the high regard in which SCMS graduates are held by employers both in India and abroad.

Diverse Specialisations to Shape Future Leaders

The BBA programme at SCMS Pune offers a comprehensive curriculum with seven distinct specialisations:

* Marketing Management: Strategies to Navigate and Lead in Competitive Markets.

* Human Resource Management: Cultivating talent and fostering organisational growth.

* International Business: Understanding Global Trade and Cross-Cultural Management.

* Accounting & Finance: Financial acumen for strategic decision-making.

* Entrepreneurship: Nurturing innovative thinking and startup management.

* Business Analytics: Leveraging data for informed business strategies.

* Sustainability Studies and Environment Management: Promoting sustainable business practices.

Holistic Development Beyond the Classroom

SCMS Pune believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals by offering a wide range of extracurricular and co-curricular activities. One of its most significant events is Sympulse, the institute's flagship cultural and business fest, where students compete, network, and enhance their leadership skills. With over 50 events spanning various domains, Sympulse has become a hub for student excellence and collaboration.

In addition, students gain exposure to industry leaders, corporate internships, global immersion programme, and interactive guest lectures, all of which contribute to a comprehensive learning experience beyond textbooks.

Application Process

Interested candidates need to appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), which will be conducted on two dates: May 5 and May 11, 2025. Eligible candidates will then proceed to a Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test (PI-WAT) as part of the selection process

Important dates to remember:

* SET Registration Closing: April 12, 2025 (Saturday)

* SET Test 1 - May 05, 2025 (Monday)

* SET Test 2 - May 11, 2025 (Sunday)

* SCMS Online Registration & Payment Closing: May 20, 2025 (Tuesday)

* SET Result: May 22, 2025 (Thursday)

* SCMS, PUNE Shortlist Publishing date: May 28, 2025 (Wednesday)

* Online PI dates: June 3, 2025 (Tuesday) to June 13, 2025 (Friday) [June 8, 2025 (Sunday, Holiday No PI)]

About SCMS Pune

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune, is a premier institution offering a globally recognised Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, leadership development, and a practical approach to management education, SCMS Pune prepares students to thrive in an ever-evolving global business landscape.

For detailed information on eligibility, timelines, and registration, visit the official website: www.scmspune.ac.in or www.set-test.org.

