Business News | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat to Address Mindmine Summit 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 11: Hero Enterprise's flagship thought leadership event, The Mindmine Summit, returns with its 16th edition on June 15, 2026, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Centred around the theme 'Uncertain Times, Confident Choices: India Recalibrates', the Summit will bring together some of India's leading policymakers, thought leaders, business leaders, economists, diplomats, investors, healthcare experts and public intellectuals to discuss India's evolution at a time of churn.

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Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, will feature in an opening conversation with Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, and Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Securities. In the evening, Shri Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will headline the proceedings as Chief Guest.

The Summit will conclude with the 18th BML Munjal Awards Ceremony, celebrating organisations that achieve business excellence through innovation-led learning and development initiatives. Shri Mohan Bhagwat will present the awards and deliver a keynote address titled 'Bharat ka Nirmaan: Roots, Values, Future', reflecting on the foundational values and aspirations shaping India's journey towards the future.

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Speaking ahead of the Summit, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, The Hero Enterprise said, "India stands at a defining moment in its development journey, amid great upheaval and disruption around the world. This year's Summit captures the resolve and spirit with which the nation is capitalizing on opportunities, embracing change, and shaping its destiny. By encouraging dialogue and holding relevant conversations, the Mindmine Summit aims to contribute meaningfully to the narrative that will define the next chapter of India's story."

Distinguished panellists who will be engaged in the conversations include: Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament; H.E. Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India; Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister of Civil Aviation; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India; Mansi Madan Tripathy, Chairperson, Shell Group of Companies in India and Senior Vice President, Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific; Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power; Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management; Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO; Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President and Managing Director, Pfizer; Jasleen Kohli, Managing Director and CEO, Go Digit General Insurance; Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, among others.

This year's Summit will explore a wide spectrum of issues that are shaping India's growth trajectory. Discussions will examine the evolving geopolitical landscape and its implications for sovereign nations, the opportunities emerging from India's development journey, changing investment priorities, the future of insurance penetration, strengthening institutions and access to justice, energy pathways for a growing economy, and the balance between technology, trust, and accessibility in healthcare.

Over the years, the Mindmine Summit has established itself as one of India's premier forums for dialogue and ideas, bringing together leaders from government, business, academia and civil society to deliberate on issues of national and global significance. The 2026 edition aims to continue that tradition by fostering conversations that inspire action, innovation and collective progress.

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