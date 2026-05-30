Business News | Finance Ministry Flags Oil, Inflation and Monsoon Risks in Monthly Economic Report

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): India's near-term economic outlook remains one of "cautious resilience" as domestic fundamentals hold up despite intensifying global shocks from the West Asia conflict, the Department of Economic Affairs said Saturday in its Monthly Economic Review for May.

While PMIs, labour market and forex reserves provide insulation, the department flagged elevated crude prices, tightening financial conditions and a below-normal monsoon as key risks to consumption and inflation in the months ahead.

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"The near-term outlook for the Indian economy is one of cautious resilience," the Department of Economic Affairs noted. "Domestic fundamentals remain broadly intact, manufacturing and services PMIs are in expansionary territory, the labour market is stable, and foreign exchange reserves provide meaningful insulation against external shocks." The department added that the global environment has become "materially more challenging" since the onset of the West Asia conflict, with elevated crude prices and weakening growth momentum across major economies posing headwinds India "cannot fully insulate itself from."

Inflation dynamics warrant vigilance, according to the DEA review. "The current divergence between retail inflation and wholesale prices signals that upstream cost pressures are building, and the passthrough to consumers, while limited so far, may not be far behind," it said. Retail inflation rose only marginally to 3.48% in April 2026 and stayed below RBI's target, but wholesale inflation accelerated sharply to 8.3%, driven by global energy prices, currency depreciation and low base effect. The department warned that the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices "may activate both direct and indirect transmission channels," and a deficient monsoon could add food price pressures on top of energy-driven ones.

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Industrial activity showed mixed signals in April 2026. The DEA observed that "resilience in cement, steel, and electricity generation continued to support overall momentum, reflecting sustained domestic demand from infrastructure and construction activity." The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI stayed in expansionary territory even as rising input costs weighed on conditions. Export orders, employment and investment commitments in automobiles, semiconductors, electronics and defence manufacturing pointed to underlying resilience. Gross FDI inflows reached a historical peak of $94.5 billion in FY26, "indicating continued long-term investor interest," while services exports growth narrowed the trade deficit, the department highlighted.

The report said "the duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the single most consequential variable for India's external and price outlook." With the IMD projecting monsoon rainfall at around 92% of the long-period average, the department cautioned that "any significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth." It concluded that navigating FY27 "will require agility across monetary, fiscal and structural dimensions to safeguard growth momentum and keep inflation durably anchored, even as the global environment remains uncertain." (ANI)

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