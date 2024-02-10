New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has issued a cautionary alert to taxpayers regarding a surge in fraudulent activity involving fake summons purportedly sent by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

According to recent observations, individuals with fraudulent intentions are generating and dispatching fake summons to taxpayers, regardless of whether they are under investigation by the DGGI, read the press release by the Ministry of Finance.

The fraudulent summons, though seemingly authentic with Document Identification Numbers (DIN), are not issued by the DGGI, raising serious concerns about the misuse of official channels for illicit purposes.

In response to these fraudulent activities, the DGGI has initiated stringent measures, including informing and filing complaints with the police against those responsible for creating and disseminating fake summons, read the press release.

To assist taxpayers in discerning the authenticity of communications from the department, the CBIC has issued Circular No. 122/41/2019-GST dated November 5, 2019, emphasizing the importance of generating and quoting DIN on all communications sent by CBIC officers to taxpayers.

Additionally, taxpayers are advised to utilize the 'VERIFY CBIC-DIN' window on the CBIC's website or the DIN Utility Search on the online portal of the Directorate of Data Management (DDM), CBIC, to verify the genuineness of any communication, including summons, received from the department.

Individual taxpayers who receive suspicious or potentially fake summons from DGGI/CBIC formations are urged to report them immediately to the concerned jurisdictional DGGI/CBIC office for verification, read the press release.

This proactive approach will enable swift action against perpetrators engaged in fraudulent activities and safeguard taxpayers from falling victim to such scams.

The Ministry of Finance underscores the importance of vigilance and encourages taxpayers to remain cautious and vigilant against fraudulent attempts to deceive and exploit them, read the release.

By promptly reporting suspicious communications and verifying the authenticity of summonses, taxpayers can contribute to thwarting fraudulent activities and upholding the integrity of the taxation system. (ANI)

