Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: Findr, an AI-native second brain revolutionizing personal knowledge management, announces its first institutional funding from Campus Fund. The capital infusion will accelerate Findr's vision of becoming the next generation Dropbox--an intelligent cloud storage solution that thinks and grows with its users.

The company is founded by Nishkarsh Srivastava, an LSE dropout whose journey began while working with Stanford and Georgia Tech researchers. Findr positions itself alongside giants like Notion and Raycast in the intersection of productivity and knowledge management space.

Nishkarsh Srivastava, CEO, commented, "Our minds are meant to solve meaningful problems, discover new things, and follow curiosity--not find lost links, documents, and emails. Findr is built for people who have 100+ tabs, papers, and links open all the time, who read more knowledge than they can remember and are always hungry for more. We're creating what Google Drive, Dropbox, or Notion should have been in the first place: an AI-native cloud storage that acts like your second brain."

At the core of Findr's innovative approach lies its ability to contextualise and unify information scattered across apps with AI-first search and answer engine. The platform serves diverse knowledge workers, from researchers centralizing their academic work to developers creating AI-powered technical libraries, and marketers organizing campaign inspirations. It integrates with major platforms like Gmail, Google Drive, and Notion, with 20 more integrations coming by mid-2025.

Richa, Founder & CEO of Campus Fund said, "In an era where information overload is a critical challenge, Findr represents the future of personal computing. Findr transforms how we interact with our digital knowledge, making information not just accessible but actionable through AI."

The knowledge management solutions market, which includes personal knowledge management tools, was valued at $41.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $94.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.67%. Findr's vision extends beyond traditional knowledge management, aiming to create an embodied LLM that grows with users, helping them think, search, and utilize their knowledge while turning it into actionable insights. The platform maintains the highest standards of data security through its innovative local hosting approach, ensuring user privacy while delivering powerful AI capabilities.

