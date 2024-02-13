VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Shashank Goenka, a successful businessman is a well-known name in the field of education, and this dynamic school owner brings to Mumbai, the much-admired Finnish pedagogy with his newest school in the heart of the city - Finland International School, Mahalaxmi.

"Creating quality standards that are global benchmarks is important to me, and that's the vision that enables me to bring experienced professionals as part of the core team including the teaching faculty. We are excited about the infrastructure that promises to bring alive learning. Children will blossom!" says Shashank Goenka, a Visionary Leader and Businessman.

This K-12 has all the answers parents in Mumbai are seeking for their children including life skills, co-curriculars, and a robust academic program culminating with the IB Middle Years and Diploma program.

With its start in August 2024, Fatema Agarkar, a well-known educationalist whose career spans over 20 years, has been instrumental in the setup of over 50 national and international schools. Under her feathers and guidance, the school is poised for success, benefiting from her expertise as a parenting expert and mentor to countless families and educators in the city.

"Shashank's clarity of thought to create personalized learning for every child, the Finnish pedagogy, and the stellar leadership team were easy to identify with because that's precisely what I have been creating for the past 2 decades. This international school is an answer to those families that are looking for world-class facilities with an academic program that caters to every child."

This association we believe, will bring a platform of exponential learning for families in Mumbai seeking world-class teaching & learning solutions, a school spearheaded by an enterprising school leader, Principal, Nikke Keskinen.

There's definitely an ACE in the making!

South Mumbai's educational landmark, this state-of-the-art K-12 school brings the world-renowned Finnish pedagogy in the Primary Years, culminating into the popular International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO)'s Middle Years Program in middle school followed the Diploma Program for the high school years. A school with a robust academic program, personalising and customising curriculum with a stellar life skills and co-curricular blend, is the brainchild of the award winning Goenka Education, owned by Shashank Goenka, and nestled in the heart of Mahalaxmi, opposite the race course commencing its academic year in August 2024. The overwhelming response to this unique blend of Finnish and IBO lays the foundation for future-ready students who are nurtured by a well-trained and experienced faculty.

An education services management has been instrumental in designing curriculum, leading teacher training initiatives, helping owners set up pre and K-12 schools pan India, conducting school audits, hosting parenting and student workshops pan India. ACE's impact lies in its innovative strategies, customisation, personalisation and strong R & D. The authenticity and the creativity, originality and uniqueness in their offering makes them a leader in their field with many awards amassed along the way.

