Business News | Finnacle Institute Achieves 100% Placement of Cleared Graduates with Strong Recruiter Participation

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New Delhi [India], June 3: Finnacle Institute, India's specialist finance education institute, today announced the results of its latest placement season for the Finbridge and Finplus programs -- recording a 100% placement rate with every clearing candidate securing a role in a core finance domain. With participation from 25+ reputed recruiters across Portfolio Management, Investment Banking, Institutional Equities, Private Equity, and Mutual Funds, the season reflects both the depth of industry demand for Finnacle graduates and the institute's unwavering commitment to producing world-class, industry-ready finance professionals.

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About the ProgramsFinnacle Institute offers two flagship practitioner-led finance programs: the Finbridge Program and the Finplus Program. Both are designed to build specialists for the capital markets and investments domain, and successful graduates of both programs are awarded the FinExpert (FE)® credential -- recognised as one of India's most respected entry-level finance credentials.

Finbridge ProgramThe Finbridge Program is an undergraduate-level professional finance program, open to students after Class 12 and above -- including first-year and second-year undergraduate students. It is structured as an 18-month classroom training journey divided into a Base Stage (6 months) and an Advanced Stage (12 months), followed by a one year (12 months) of Corporate Industrial Training period and culminating in a full-time campus placement(PPO).

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What makes the Finbridge Program exceptional is the age at which students gain real-world industry exposure. As early as 18 to 19 years of age, Finbridge students are placed in prestigious financial firms as analysts during their Corporate Industrial Training period -- working on live projects, conducting in-depth industry and financial research, and contributing meaningfully alongside seasoned professionals including Fund Managers, CIOs, and Investment Bankers. During this period of corporate industrial training, students earn a median stipend of ₹50,000 per month, with the highest stipend reaching ₹55,000 per month -- making Finbridge graduates among India's youngest and one of the highest-earning finance trainees. The three stages of the Finbridge journey are:- Stage 1: 18 months of rigorous classroom training (Base Stage + Advanced Stage)- Stage 2: 1 year of Corporate Industrial Training - Stage 3: Full-Time Campus Placement (Analyst/Associate Role)

Finplus ProgramThe Finplus Program, spanning 11-12 months, is a graduate/master-level professional finance program designed for third-year undergraduates and above, including CFA, CA, MBA, and ACCA candidates, as well as working professionals with up to three years of experience. The Finplus curriculum covers the Advanced Stage of the Finbridge program. Upon completion, candidates proceed directly to full-time campus placement.

Updated Campus Placement Statistics ( as of May 2026)The recent placement seasons delivered strong outcomes across all key metrics. - 100% of eligible candidates placed across all cohorts - 100% PPO conversion rate of Finbridge Program cleared graduates-- every corporate industrial trainee was absorbed into a full-time role- 100% of Finplus Program cleared graduates placed directly in full-time Analyst/Associate roles- 73% of placements in Mumbai, followed by Chennai (12%), Delhi (7%), Ahmedabad (5%), and Bangalore (2%)

Finbridge Program -- Compensation - Median Stipend (Industrial Training): ₹50,000 per month- Highest Stipend (Industrial Training): ₹55,000 per month- Average Full-Time CTC (PPO): ₹8.9 LPA- Highest Full-Time Offer (PPO): ₹13 LPAFinplus Program -- Compensation- Average Full-Time CTC: ₹9.4 LPA- Median Full-Time CTC: ₹10 LPA- Highest Full-Time Offer: ₹16.5 LPA

The Campus placement data is independently audited by B2K Analytics -- the same audit firm that certifies placement reports for IIM Ahmedabad. The Audited Report of the last placement season (2025) is available on Finnacle Linkedin Page here.Candidate Profile -- Finbridge and Finplus ProgramThe placement season demonstrated strong outcomes across experience levels, reflecting the program's ability to bridge the gap between academic finance education and industry-ready talent:- Overall 80% of placed candidates were freshers- In Finbridge Program specifically with the majority entering the workforce as analysts as early as 19 years of age, making Finnacle graduates among India's youngest professionals in core finance- Overall 20% brought prior work experience, further reflecting the program's ability to upskill candidates at every stage Domain-Wise Placement BreakdownPortfolio Management Services led with 41% of placements, followed by Family Office & Financial Advisory at 22%, and Investment Banking & Business Valuation at 20%. Institutional Equities accounted for 7%, while Mutual Funds and Pension Fund & Private Wealth Management each contributed 5%.The Placement ProcessFinnacle's specialist placement cell manages the entire pipeline, ensuring a structured, quality-first approach for every candidate:- Sourcing & Screening: The team carefully shortlists quality recruiters to ensure a stable, long-term career match for each graduate.- Profile Building: Tailored resumes, LinkedIn profile development, and offer letter optimisation are handled by the placement team.- Interview Preparation: An exhaustive interview preparation module is built into the curriculum, including mock interviews, one-on-one vivas, and group discussion practice.- Offer Management: The team reviews and proof-reads offer letters and job descriptions on behalf of candidates.- Full-Time Conversion Support: For Finbridge Program graduates, the institute takes responsibility to complete full-time employment confirmation.

Some of the prominent recruiters of recent seasons included SBI Mutual Fund, Avendus Spark, Unifi Mutual Fund, Solidarity Investment Managers, Phillip Capital, Anand Rathi Investment Banking, Ikigai Asset Management, Phillip Capital, Oman-India Joint Private Equity Investment Fund, Trust Mutual Fund, SBI Pension Funds, and several other leading PMS firms and boutique investment houses. Only candidates who successfully clear the program are eligible for campus placements, a testament to the calibre of Finnacle graduates and the institute's standing in India's core finance industry.Finnacle Institute also supports those students who could not clear the program by a narrow margin through their placement assistance initiative. This is completely voluntary activity and depends on whether non clearing graduates show interest in obtaining placement assistance from the institute. Finnacle make sure excess opportunities are shared with them, once cleared candidates are placed, helping them kickstart their careers in finance profiles. Last year, a few such candidates showed interest and some of them have been placed within salary ranges of ₹6,50,000 - 8,50,000 PA. "The outcomes of this placement season reflect the strength of a curriculum built around industry relevance, practical exposure, and deep domain expertise. We remain focused on nurturing finance professionals who are equipped to build long-term careers across the capital markets and investment ecosystem."-- Shailesh Bhala, Director, Finnacle InstituteA Foundation Built on RigourFinnacle's placement outcomes are a direct reflection of one of India's most demanding finance curricula. The programs require an average daily study commitment of 6-8 hours, and with a historical passing rate of 20-25%, only roughly 1 in 4 students crosses the finish line, a filter that ensures every graduate entering the market is genuinely industry-ready. Upon completing the Finbridge or Finplus Program, graduates are welcomed into a grand convocation ceremony, joined by their families, current students, and parents. It is here that they are formally conferred the FinExpert® (FE) Credential, one of India's most respected designations in entry-level finance. More than a qualification, the FE credential is a mark of exceptional dedication and academic rigour, signalling to the industry that its bearer is among the country's brightest emerging analysts, ready to step into top-tier finance roles with premium starting packages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.finnacleinstitute.com/

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