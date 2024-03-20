BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: The second day of the Fintech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh witnessed another day filled with insightful sessions and masterclasses, further cementing its status as a pivotal event for the fintech ecosystem. The day two brought together industry experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to delve into various facets of financial technology.

The day commenced with an insightful presentation on envisioning a connected world, followed by the session on the "Post-lending Landscape in India". Esteemed panelists from Sorin Investments, Blume VC, Finance Industry Development Council, Stashfin & FREED shared their perspectives on the evolving dynamics of lending in the country, exploring emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities that lie ahead in the post-pandemic era.

Following this, the discussion shifted to the often overlooked yet pivotal role of Fintech Infrastructure in shaping the financial sector behind the scenes, in the session titled "Invisible Influence: How Fintech Infra shapes finance from behind the scenes". The day progressed with a panel on driving innovation and penetration in the insurance sector, shedding light on strategies to enhance accessibility and relevance. Additionally, with the masterclass on Embedded Finance, where attendees learned how to seamlessly integrate financial services into their businesses, turbocharging growth and unlocking new opportunities in the market.

"Startup Mahakumbh is a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together the finest minds in fintech. This gathering fosters an environment where innovation thrives, propelling our industry forward with each insightful exchange," shared Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Founder, ClixCapital Services & Chairman, ICRIER. He further added, "We are thrilled to witness such robust engagement and enthusiasm from participants in the sessions & masterclass, and we look forward to further exploration and collaboration in the days ahead."

With esteemed leaders from the leading startups, banks and investors, the Fintech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh continued to serve as a vibrant hub for networking, learning, and innovation.

