Business News | FinTech Startup, Kitaabh Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Crosses INR 8.5 Crore in Revenue -- Without Spending a Rupee on Performance Marketing

BusinessWire India

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2: Kitaabh.com, a cloud-based accounting software platform purpose-built for India's Chartered Accountants (CAs), accounting firms and small and medium businesses, today announced that it has crossed INR 8.5 crore in revenue -- a milestone reached without any spend on performance marketing, paid social, or digital agencies. Kitaabh.com is a 100% made in India with the entire product team based in Visakhapatnam.

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In a category characterised by fuddy-duddy legacy software, Kitaabh has taken a deliberate growth path of using the double-entry accounting method when leveraging the new-age tech. Co-founder & CEO Srijan Singh has personally led an expo-first go-to-market motion, with the company participating in more than five trade shows, industry expos and accounting conferences every year. There, Srijan and his team have spoken directly with thousands of CAs across India -- not to pitch software, but to listen.

That listening is now Kitaabh's product moat. Every feature in the platform -- from its keyboard-first interface and GST and TDS compliance modules to its AI-powered financial summaries and real-time dashboards -- exists because a practising CA at an expo described, in their own words, why they needed it. The result is software shaped by the people who use it for eight hours a day, not by product managers building from a roadmap. This allows any accounting user, a natural upgrade without having to alter the their keystrokes or any other existing habits.

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The timing matters. The Indian accounting software market is at an inflection point: GST has turned compliance into a continuous, real-time exercise; e-invoicing thresholds keep dropping; and a new generation of CAs is openly looking past legacy desktop tools for a faster, cloud-native alternative. Kitaabh is positioning itself precisely at this gap.

Commenting on the milestone, Srijan Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Kitaabh Technologies, said: "While everyone was spending money on ads, I was spending time on the ground. I spoke to thousands of CAs at expos across India. They didn't just become our customers -- they became the reason the product is what it is today."

The approach reflects Singh's own background. A second-generation entrepreneur from a family business, he grew up watching trust get built one handshake at a time at trade fairs and customer visits. Bringing that operating manual into a tech company has, in Kitaabh's case, produced a SaaS business that has scaled to crore-scale revenues without the heavy performance-marketing spend that fuels most modern SaaS growth -- a profile increasingly attractive to investors weighing capital efficiency alongside top-line growth.

With the initial revenue success now behind it, Kitaabh plans to deepen its product investment in AI-driven workflows for CA firms, expand its presence at regional accounting forums, and broaden its footprint among multi-client accounting practices across India.

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