Business News | FIRD Launches Bharat Udyam Seva Kendra Project to Empower MSMEs and Simplify Access to Government Schemes Across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Federation of Industries Research and Development - FIRD has launched Bharath Udyam Seva Kendra project to support MSME's of India to access the Govt of India schemes and facilities easily.

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The program featured at Aldovia Convention Centre, Banglore, on 24th May 2026, with eminent dignitaries from various states government and central government.

In the occasion of 3000 entrepreneurs from South India were assembled to learn and enlighten the knowledge of government supports and schemes.

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National Administrator Smt Samridhi Thapar announced that every taluk in India will have 2 to 3 Bharath Udyam Seva Kendra's before end of this year, also Budyam App, which will be launched on August 2026 by federation, will promote the entrepreneurship culture in the country and raise awareness about the various ministry schemes and initiatives.

Federation of Industries Research and Development board members from various state taken oath under this program to support and develop entrepreneurship in India.

National Chairman Dr Lalit Verma IAS, National Vice Chairman of Development Rasheed IPS, National Vice Chairman of Trade Dr Vempalli Amanulla, National Administration Secretary Subish Vasudev, National Director of Facilitation Shivendra Singh, Dr Sambashiva, Divisional Chairman Arvind Govindappa, Director Manjunath Acharya given a detailed brief of the program.

Also, a special Technical team has been formed under Dr Naveen Kumar, National Technical and Research Director, to unify the Budyam and Indapp of Federation of Industries Research and Development.

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