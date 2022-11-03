New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/GPRC): According to writer and director Kumar Neeraj, Nafisa is one of his most awaited films whose first look has been revealed as film's first poster.

The songs of this film has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in which we can also see Hina Panchal.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Also, very well-known DOP and cameraman (fame Gadar and many more), Najeeb Khan can be seen shooting.

This film is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter home incident. This incident came out, not only as a curse for society but also the political foundations were involved.

Also Read | Artist Marty Mula Is Elevating in the World of Music.

This film is produced by four female producers namely, Vaishali Dev, Beena Shah, Munni Singh and Khushboo Singh.

The poster of the film is receiving immense admiration and attention. Now people are waiting what wonders this trio of Director Kumar Neeraj, Cameraman Najeeb Khan & Choreographer Ganesh Acharya creates on screen.

Very well-known and skilled actors like Akshay Verma, Nishad Raj Rana, Nazneen Patni, Sanya Sinha, Manisha, Anamika Pandey, Ram Sujan Singh, Navratan Singh Rathore, Rajveer Singh, Upasna, Raju Kumar, Jaiprakash Shukla, Navnit Kumar, Ashish Singh Chauhan, Divya Tyagi,Urzan Ichhaporiya and many others are a part of this film.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)