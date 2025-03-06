First Look of 'Majhi Prarthana' Out: An Unimaginable Love Story Awaits You on May 9, 2025

New Delhi [India], March 6: Love is a universal emotion, yet its meaning varies for everyone. It knows no boundaries, neither age, caste, appearance, nor form can confine it. Love is the invisible thread that binds two hearts, and the upcoming Marathi film "Majhi Prarthana - An Unimaginable Love Story" is set to bring this powerful sentiment to the big screen.

Directed and written by Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair, this musical drama transports audiences to rural Maharashtra during the British era. The film beautifully captures an extraordinary journey of love, betrayal, and resilience. The story is so evocative and intense that it will sweep over you like a storm, leaving you in awe and deeply moved. Amidst life's trials, "Majhi Prarthana" emphasizes that love remains the ultimate truth and strength to conquer all.

Starring Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair and Anusha Adep, along with a stellar ensemble of Marathi cinema's finest talents, the film is produced by Padmaraj Nair Films and presented by SRM Film School. The music, composed by Vishwajit C.T., is set to enrich the film's emotional depth.

While many details remain under wraps, the teaser and trailer are expected soon. Since the release of its first poster, the film has sparked immense curiosity, promising to deliver a soulful and captivating cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars for May 9, 2025, when "Majhi Prarthana - An Unimaginable Love Story" hits theaters, ready to leave an indelible mark on your heart

