PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2: Most first-time homebuyers begin their journey with a fixed budget in mind. The initial focus is often on the quoted property price, price per square foot, or attractive launch offers that appear financially manageable at first glance.

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However, across India's residential market, the actual cost of homeownership often extends well beyond the advertised base price.

Industry analyses covering residential transactions between 2024 and 2025 indicate that the final acquisition cost of a home can rise between 15% and 30%, and in certain cases even up to 40%, once additional charges and ownership-related costs are included. These findings are reflected across industry studies, including insights from the 99acres Knowledge Centre (January 2026) and multiple independent property transaction analyses.

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As a result, pricing transparency is increasingly becoming one of the most important expectations among first-time homebuyers.

Understanding the Difference Between Base Price and Total Ownership CostThis is not an isolated observation. It is reflected across industry data. Analysis of residential transactions across India between 2024 and 2025 shows that the final acquisition cost of a home typically rises 15% to 30%, and in some cases up to 40%, above the base price, once all components are included (compiled across industry studies, including 99acres Knowledge Centre (January 2026) and independent transaction analyses referenced in property research platforms).

Transparency Is Becoming a Major Decision-Making FactorAt the same time, early 2026 market insights identify pricing transparency as a non-negotiable expectation among today's buyers, particularly those entering the market for the first time.

What follows are structured additions, statutory charges, location-linked premiums, and project-level inclusions that reshape the final cost. Across most Indian states, this typically includes stamp duty ranging between 5% to 8% of the property value, along with registration charges of around 1%, as per prevailing state regulations. For under-construction properties, GST is applicable at 5% for non-affordable housing, in line with current taxation norms.

Beyond these, there are project-specific components. Floor rise charges are commonly applied based on level, often ranging between ₹20 to ₹50 per square foot per floor. Preferential Location Charges (PLC) may apply for units with specific advantages such as corner positioning, views, or elevation. Club membership fees, parking charges, maintenance deposits, and legal or documentation costs are also typically part of the overall transaction.

For first-time homebuyers, this shift is especially important because uncertainty during the purchasing process often affects not only budgets but also confidence and trust in the transaction itself.

Most financial institutions do not cover many of these additional components within the home loan. Costs such as stamp duty, registration, and certain one-time charges are typically borne through the buyer's own liquidity at the point of transaction, a detail often realized late in the process.

As a result, buyers are now asking more detailed questions early in the process:

* Is parking included in the quoted price?

* Are floor rise charges already factored in?

* What will be the total payable amount before possession?

* Are amenities and maintenance charges included upfront?

Developers that provide clear and comprehensive cost communication early in the process are increasingly gaining buyer confidence.

Sugam Homes Focuses on Greater Cost Clarity for BuyersThis growing emphasis on transparency is reflected in how developers are structuring buyer conversations today. Sugam Homes appears to recognize this shift through a more clarity-driven approach toward pricing communication and financial planning across its residential developments.

There is a certain clarity in how cost conversations are structured, where pricing is outlined more comprehensively upfront, and the emphasis remains on helping buyers understand the full financial picture early in the process.

Across developments like Urban Lakes and Prakriti, the approach leans toward transparent cost structures and reduced ambiguity, allowing first-time buyers to plan with accuracy rather than assumption.

For buyers searching for a flat near Konnagar station, Urban Lakes offers not only a strategically connected residential environment but also a planning approach that prioritizes greater financial transparency and reduced ambiguity during the buying process.

Similarly, homebuyers exploring a flat near Garia Metro Station through Sugam Prakriti are increasingly looking for residential options that combine accessibility, lifestyle convenience, and clearer ownership planning from the beginning.

This approach allows first-time buyers to evaluate affordability more accurately and make informed long-term decisions with greater confidence.

First-Time Homebuying Requires Financial Clarity From Day OneFor most people, purchasing a first home represents far more than a financial transaction. It carries long-term aspirations related to stability, security, and future planning.

This is why transparency has become such an important aspect of modern homebuying.

Today's buyers are increasingly recognizing that the right question is not simply about the advertised cost of a property, but about the complete ownership picture attached to it.

Understanding what is included, what remains additional, and what financial commitments arise before possession helps buyers avoid unexpected stress later in the process.

As residential markets continue to evolve, developers that prioritize clarity, upfront communication, and buyer awareness are likely to play a more significant role in shaping trust within the sector.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)