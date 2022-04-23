London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today reiterated its commitment to growing operations across the UK. Firstsource will invest to create around 1,000 new jobs over the next 12 months across South Wales, the Midlands and cities in the Northern Powerhouse. Supporting UK employment and growth Operating in the UK since 2006, Firstsource has grown rapidly to reach over 5,000 employees across six regional sites. It serves market leading UK companies across retail banking, insurance, media, telecom, utilities and life sciences.

Firstsource is increasingly focussing on impact sourcing, helping create employment in areas where unemployment is high. To date the business has hired 1,250 employees in the UK through impact sourcing initiatives. The company will strengthen this in the coming year by exploring new operating models including satellite offices and flexible working to offer employment opportunities to a wider talent pool across the UK. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Firstsource has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth." Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, shared, "We acknowledge the British Government for the tremendous support they have provided to us especially during the pandemic. Firstsource UK operations are key to the company's strategy. It is through the coming together of government initiatives and private businesses that economies flourish and strengthen. We are committed to contributing to UK's economy and believe new jobs, impact sourcing initiatives, training and a steady investment will help boost the local market, creating important opportunities for employment and growth." With strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments Firstsource believes that advancing business and strengthening communities go hand in hand. Doing right by its people helps Firstsource empower employees to drive positive impact in the communities where they live and work. The company's commitment to developing its talent is evident in its receipt of the Gold accreditation against the Investors in People (IIP) Standard for its UK operations, two years in a row. Being an equal opportunities employer Firstsource was also included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2022.

